A New York City imam holding a sword said Islam will take over the entire world, and a Somali Islamic scholar explained how in both Scandinavia and America, Muslims are establishing centers and taking over churches. This is the worldwide Islamic agenda, the Jihad that aims to destroy Western civilization and erase Judeo-Christian morality.

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Imam Mufti Muhammad Ibn Muneer kept at least one hand on the hilt of his sword at all times as he animatedly talked to fellow Muslims in New York City in a November 13 YouTube clip. Like all fundamentalist Muslims, Ibn Muneer believes that Muslims must enforce Islam on the entire world, by force if necessary.

Sword-Wielding NYC Imam Mufti Muhammad Ibn Muneer: Islam Will Spread All Over the World, Enter Every Single Home, Including Tents and Cardboard Boxes https://t.co/iDe6em0a8I — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 25, 2026

Imam Ibn Muneer, sword in hand, ranted, “This religion… Islam will spread to every square inch, wherever there is found night and day… Any house, any hut… a tepee, a tent, a yurt. Wherever a person finds shelter from the elements, a box under a bridge in New York City, we're talking now Queens, we don’t live in the forest. We don't live in the deserts. We don't live in some exotic place. We're talking about the concrete jungle right here. Here are people who take shelter in any location.”

Alternately rambling in Arabic and in English, invoking the aid of his demon-god, Ibn Muneer declared that in “any house, any type of construction, Allah… will take this religion and place it therein. Islam will permeate, will penetrate, will reach every single household.”

When people tell you who they are, believe them. It has been the same for 1,400 years, and it is never going to change. It is not just a religion, but a political entity with ever-shifting borders.

Related: Masked Islamists Wreck New York City Thanksgiving With Antisemitic Riots

Certain ethnic groups have been particularly active in trying to transform Western culture for sharia. Somali Islamic scholar Sheik Mohamed Idris spoke to Qatari state media Al Jazeera's Atheer Podcast on November 16, "The Somalis' story in Europe is similar to their story in America. For example, the conferences, we held summer conferences all over Europe." First, they were primarily in Scandinavian countries, and there also the Somalis established Islamic schools and mosques.

#ICYMI: Somali Islamic Scholar Sheikh Mohamed Idris: Somalis in Europe Are Following the Same Approach as Somalis in America; We Have Established 50 Major Centers Throughout Sweden, Mostly in Former Churches https://t.co/0cdDVBkFZq — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 27, 2026

Idris said they did this "using the exact same fundraising model, and in the exact same way we did in America, because sheikhs like myself travel back and forth, working and being active in these places." Sweden was a particular target as being larger than Denmark and Norway, Idris stated. "Somalis are spread throughout the entire [country]." They have 50 "major centers" now in Sweden. "Yes, and many of them used to be churches," Idris smugly revealed, smirking. Likewise, in America, the number of mosques more than doubled between 2000 and 2020, with many mosques founded in repurposed churches.

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Huge numbers of Muslims do not come to America or any other country in order to assimilate. They come with dreams of conquest. Every Muslim who believes the precepts of his religion must desire that sharia replace every other legal system and government.