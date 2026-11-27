The opposition bloc is still attempting to create a coalition, primarily with Likud (Netanyahu). Sadly, Lapid and Golan are pushing Eisenkot not to ally with Netanyahu, and are advocating for Eisenkot to instead bring the Arab parties into the coalition. Again, showing they are committed to acquiring power as opposed to living with principles.

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President Trump said in an interview with Fox that he is now contemplating attacking Iran after New Year's Eve. Although the repeated delays are only allowing Iran to develop more weapons, both chemical and nuclear, this is what Trump claims he is planning for now. He may be revealing his intent, or he may also have other intents that he is not sharing.

A new episode of The Rabbi's Table has been released, and I hope you will take the time to view/listen to it, and hopefully comment, like, share, and subscribe. This week there are no guests. Rather, it is a special episode on Thanksgiving, including the Jewish roots of the holiday and why it is so incredibly important that we all celebrate the holiday. May we all choose to use this holiday for its true purpose: to praise God and encode gratitude in every part of our soul.

Here it is on YouTube and on Spotify.

May we choose gratitude in every moment, and may our gratitude and thanks to the Holy One dissolve the darkness in the world.

Chazak u'Baruch,

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 23, 2026

13th of Kislev, 5787

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope that everyone made a conscious effort to be grateful, which is one of the foundation stones of Judaism, and that we will all continue to be grateful for every moment, even the painful challenges in our lives.

I apologize for not writing any missives in the last few days, but I wanted to spend more time with my family. Ironically and sadly, not much has changed over the last few days.

The battle to create a coalition in the Israeli government is continuing. The opposition coalition is trying to piece together enough votes for a majority, and both Lapid and Golan continue to advocate for the opposition coalition to include the Arab parties, despite the reality that those 19 people are committed to the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state. Abbas, the leader of Ra'am, told Eisenkot that Ra'am will vote in favor of forming a government in exchange for meeting its demands, or it will vote against it. Abbas' goals have always been clear, and the question right now is if Eisenkot and Bennett will emulate Lapid and Golan and sacrifice principles in order to gain personal power. We must all pray that they do not, or Israel will be destroyed from the inside out, God forbid.

It was announced that United Torah Judaism's negotiating team, MK Yaakov Asher, Yitzhak Goldknopf, Yitzhak Pindrus and Meir Porush, will meet on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. with attorney Boaz Ben Zur, who represents them, ahead of the start of official talks with Yashar Chairman Gadi Eisenkot. It is a distinct possibility that United Torah will switch over to the opposition coalition in order to limit the Arab parties' influence.

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Iran continues to make threats and use escalating rhetoric. Over the last 36 hours, here are some of the official quotes from various leaders:

"We will not open the Strait of Hormuz, and we will not allow the continuation of the blockade."

"…the enemy should expect actions in the air and at sea" and "breaking the blockade on Iran is the state's determined and uncompromising mission."

"The enemy must understand that breaking the siege is not the final goal of these operations. The ultimate objective is to remove the enemy from the entire West Asia region. It must also leave the Indian Ocean."

And Trump was consistent in his response. "I wanted to give them a chance to be smart, they have no army, their navy and air force have been wiped out, we are monitoring them closely. They haven't been able to do anything with their nuclear reactors that we destroyed."

The president also had a conversation with Netanyahu on Friday, in which he said that if there is an attack on Iran, it would target nuclear facilities. But the attack on Iran has been moved repeatedly for the last 17 months, and was most recently to have taken place immediately after the midterm elections, and Trump's latest comment (notwithstanding his conversation with Bibi) is that an attack on Iran would not happen until after the New Year.

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Big kudos should go to the Costa Rican government, which on Friday refused to allow Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the territories, to enter its territory, claiming there is an outstanding "international alert regarding links to terrorist activities" against her. Albanese, who is one of the world's most dangerous anti-Semites and who has accused Israel of committing genocide and other crimes in the Gaza Strip and in Judea and Samaria, arrived in San Jose and was scheduled to receive a certificate of recognition from the University of Costa Rica. "This is a disgrace," reacted Albanese, the "Special Rapporteur for Palestine," who is also subject to American sanctions.

It is in this week's Torah portion that we read about Jacob wrestling with an angel, and receiving the new name of Israel. The two names have radically different meanings, and are manifestations of two different aspects of Jacob's consciousness. Yaakov means "heel,” and is that aspect of Jacob that is a manipulator. Israel means "he who wrestles with God,” and is manifest in his being willing to meet challenges head-on. Rather than avoiding issues, Israel is the aspect that is willing to fight, to wrestle, and to always know that any fight he takes must be for the "sake of heaven" (Pireki Avot 5:17).

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In these challenging times, we must all make personal choices. To avoid conflict with Jew-haters and hide in the shadows as the world turns more and more against us. This would be the "Jacob" way. Or to embrace the Israel archetype and call them out, being willing to have conflict in order to fight for ourselves and Judaism.

One is not better than the other, and each has their place and time. But we all need to be aware of how we personally choose to deal with conflict, antisemitism, and the many challenges facing Judaism, Israel, America, and the West in these times.

May we always discern the right choices, and may we all choose to act in the ways that are most in harmony with our souls.

Shabbat Shalom and Chazak u'Baruch,

Rabbi Michael Barclay

November 27, 2026

18th of Kislev, 5787

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