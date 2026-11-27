John Mann, the UK government's independent adviser on antisemitism, announced on Thursday that he is investigating the BBC following complaints from staff about discrimination at the network. The response from the BBC? BFD.

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When Variety reached out to the BBC for comment about the investigation, a publicist responded in an email, "We’d also like to direct you to the below statement, that we’ve previously issued." K.J. Yossman, calling it a "checkbox response," reported that the statement was copied and pasted underneath. The only thing missing was a yawn emoji.

Yossman notes that just this month, Rhodri Talfan Davies, the BBC’s deputy director-general, denied that there was any discrimination at the network when asked if he'd support an internal inquiry into antisemitism. Anyone who has watched the BBC for more than five minutes knows that's as ludicrous as saying there's no anti-Israel bias at Qatar-run Al-Jazeera.

Davies just ignored the second part of the question: “Why do you think many of your Jewish employees think there is?” Mann, in his announcement of the investigation, gave voice to these employees, saying that “there seems to be a growing feeling of discomfort among Jewish staff" and that "people are fearful." He added that senior staff doesn't seem to be addressing the issue.

They're probably too busy putting together the next anti-Israel segment, propped up by lies and omissions, such as the Gaza documentary narrated by the son of a senior Hamas official without viewers ever being told. British broadcaster Jonathan Sacerdoti reported that the same documentary showed a child, introduced as a 10-year-old volunteer paramedic, whose hair length and shoes changed several times in footage supposedly shot on a single day. The reason, apparently, was that the footage was filmed over many days, and the filmmakers wanted to deceive viewers.

Stories about hospitals are a common source of the BBC's anti-Israel and pro-terrorist bias. The BBC admitted that a correspondent was wrong when he suggested Israel bombed a Gaza hospital in 2023. A misfired rocket from inside Gaza caused the blast.

Related: Does Britain Really Want a Generation of Greta Thunbergs? Ask the BBC.

The BBC also apologized after an anchor falsely stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were targeting medical personnel at another Gaza hospital. In reality, the IDF displayed the humanity its critics say it lacks, sending its own medical teams and Arabic speakers to help patients and staff. As an IDF spokesman said, "Our medical teams and Arabic speaking soldiers are on the ground to ensure that these supplies reach those in need."

Sacerdoti offered his analysis of how the network that calls itself "the world's most trusted international news broadcaster" covers Israel: "They're constantly taking part in manipulation, or constantly going along with lies or with propaganda provided by Hamas, and simply not labeling it sufficiently well for the viewer to know that this is the word of a terror organization."

Nothing seems to have changed after BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness resigned. They stepped down in November 2025 after the BBC was criticized for editing a speech that President Donald Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021. They had also faced criticism for the BBC's alleged anti-Israel bias following the release of a dossier compiled by former BBC standards adviser Michael Prescott.

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During a Nov. 19, 2026, broadcast, BBC London reporter Asad Ahmad wore a Palestinian flag on his backpack while reporting on a Christmas sleigh parade. The incident follows a settlement the BBC paid in October 2026 to Lucie Kon, an Oscar-winning producer who had worked there for 25 years. Kon said the workplace grew more hostile to her after the October 7 attacks, and that the antisemitism she experienced led to mental health problems and eating disorders. The BBC rejected her claims, yet the payout was substantial: £400,000 ($520,000) to settle out of court.

The Wrap reports that the inquiry into the BBC "comes at a sensitive time for the broadcaster, as the British government reviews its governance, funding and public service obligations ahead of the expiration of its Royal Charter at the end of 2027."

It is also a sensitive time for Jews in countries such as Britain, where antisemitic attacks, including acts of terrorism, are on the rise. Sacerdoti wants Mann's inquiry to go beyond the BBC's Jewish employees who fear that talking about their Judaism will cost them their jobs. As he says: "I would urge him to expand this so that he could look more broadly at the negative effect the BBC's had on the lives of Jewish viewers, Jewish people who don't even watch it because they are subject to persecution and judgment and prejudice from other people who do watch it both here in the UK and around the world."

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