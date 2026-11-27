Leftists are having a complete meltdown after the feds completely outflanked them over the Northwest Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Tacoma, Washington. You'll want to grab the popcorn for this one.

Advertisement

For years, the Tacoma ICE processing facility, which the feds leased from a private company, has been the target zero of leftists.

Washington State Antifa and other activists have tried to blow the place up, shut it down, and paper it with enough lawyer letters, habeas petitions, and lawsuits to tie them up in the courts for years.

In 2019, Willem Van Spronsen, a John Brown Gun Club and Antifa member, had a plan to attack the ICE facility. He set fires and attempted to fire an AR-15-type rifle to explode a propane tank outside the ICE facility to kill emergency personnel when they attempted to put out the fires. Texas Antifa terrorists used a similar playbook in Prairieland.

Van Spronsen was shot before he caused the explosion. In his last message to his comrades, in which he declared "I am Antifa," he quoted the lyrics from Bella Ciao, an Antifa anthem.

Good One: West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Good Guys Finally Win One

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin also inscribed the lyrics from Bella Ciao on his bullets.

Tyler Robinson's idea to inscribe the bullets with messages came from Luigi Mangione, who killed an innocent UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York.

And now, like a bad movie with a real-life body count, here we are in 2026 in Tacoma.

Like the Portland ICE facility, leftists targeting Tacoma are literally attacking the facilities and also using their free lawyers from the National Lawyers Guild, American Civil Liberties Union, and leftist state attorneys general to attack the owners of the facility in lawsuits to pressure ICE out.

Their fellow agitators became even more animated after the surprising arrest of two people, who are illegally inside the country after intentionally overstaying their visas, inside a jetway at Seattle Airport.

For more than a year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has attempted to find new digs for ICE in Portland and Tacoma or buy the facilities they're already in. In the case of Tacoma's ICE facility, a company called GEO owned and ran the facility.

That's past tense.

Word came down right before Thanksgiving that the federal government bought the key Tacoma ICE facility, perhaps putting an end to a number of lawsuits and leaving the left and their endless NGO paid-for agitators with less clout to demand inspections and other demands.

Activists have been left sputtering in their Kombucha over it.

Advertisement

Washington's copious number of elected leftists have been throwing a collective hissy fit over this move. There's been much gnashing of teeth and saber rattling.

Sen. Patty Murray called for an investigation after she'd seen video of the illegal alien visa overstayers arrested in public.

Gov. Bob Ferguson threatened that he would make Washington safe for illegal aliens again and then declared the airport arrest showed ICE was "completely and totally out of control."

And ICE issued a statement calling Ferguson's various statements about ICE's work "vile and hateful lies."

Governor Bob Ferguson and his fellow sanctuary politicians are spreading the most vile and hateful lies about the brave men and women of @ICEgov. ICE is arresting dangerous illegal aliens every single day, including in the state of Washington. In the last few months, ICE has arrested illegals convicted of murder, child rape, and drug trafficking in the Evergreen State. Governor Ferguson and his cronies may continue to obstruct us and put illegal aliens over the safety of the American people, but the Trump Administration will always put America first by arresting and removing illegal aliens like these. 🧵 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

Part of the collective leftist outrage includes DHS paying more for the property than what it would fetch on the open market. DHS paid $453 million for the 1,600-bed facility and has already paid state taxes on the facility.

So the left is shocked by paying what it considers to be "too much" for a government building. That's rich. The Seattle Times reported that the sales price "defied fiscal gravity." One wonders how the math was done. How many comps are available on the facility anyway? And were future saved costs of litigation factored in? Did they count years of searching after the leftist lawsuits shut down each attempted purchase? Doubtful.

The real issue for the left is that it got outplayed and hates it.

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.