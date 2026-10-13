If ICE Agents Did What the Leftist Mob Is Doing to Them in Oregon, They'd Be in Prison

Triggered activists of the Antifa variety have begun again to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE/ERO) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers along the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and, come to think of it, in several other states. So Americans, prepare for violence, histrionic salt-and-pepper-haired screechers, TikTok videos starring fake tears, and reports of all manner of crime-washing of trained police behavior by lofos "speaking truth to power" while endangering the lives and violating the rights of cops.

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Importantly, it must be said, these activists get no points for creativity or originality for their dangerous and escalating violent antics as they're built on hypocritical and egomaniacal projection.

Their rationale for "direct actions" begs comparison to vomitus rivers filled with bilge-imbued ideas from the last Zoom call paid for by a former billionaire who shorted the British silver markets or self-serious tech code writers who shovel money to groups whose logos include a red fist and the word "democracy."

Take the case of the Kiley and Karim Delgado of Hillsboro, Ore. — please, DOJ. I wrote about them, yet again, in a story entitled Portland Antifa Records Ambush of ICE Officer in Biggest Self-Own Since the Last Time She Did It. In this story, about barricading, attacking, and impeding a federal immigration officer in town doing his job, I wonder who's been "owned": Delgado for videoing evidence against her for a possible upcoming case, or us for expecting local and federal officials to do their job. It's not like the couple hadn't done it before.

They've been Antifa at least until 2020, when every leftist and their sister came to Portland to riot against police over the death, 1,700 miles away, of a lifelong drug addict who was committing a felony when he'd ingested a deadly amount of meth and fentanyl, and a cornucopia of other drugs, and was later stopped by police, whereupon he died.

Anyway, that was an excellent summary of the George Floyd case. Trust me. And you're welcome.

Piled Higher and Deeper: West Coast, Messed Coast™: A Foolproof Test to Confirm If Elected Leaders Are Unserious Boobs

Anyway, Kiley was arrested at that time. She was charged with riot and interfering with a police officer. That means she likely — let's put on our thinking caps (remember those?) now — blocked a cop as he tried to do his job. Interfering with a police officer is apparently her specialty when she's not working at their Beaverton bar, The 649, or teaching her kid about how terrible cops are. The Multnomah County District Attorney at the time did, as he did with 90% of the people who rioted, let her go — unlike not-even-remotely situated conservatives or libertarians in Portland.

But I digress.

See, some six months later, our girl Kiley was seen on video (a video she touts on all of her social media) testifying to the Beaverton City Council in December 2021 about how some mean immigration cops were seen doing immigration things, and she was offended. And here's a list of things for which she was offended.

She was offended that police "in a suspicious vehicle" who had made a U-turn were at a so-called "safe park" that is exclusively for community members at the back of the Beaverton Courthouse parking lot.

She was "concerned" because "I know this park functions as a safe space for at-risk community members."

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And here's what happened when she and her friends dressed in all-black bloc Antifa garb, showed up to "record" what ICE vehicles were doing there.

"Once I was parked, they pulled closer to my vehicle, and soon I was entirely surrounded. I asked 'the community' that was watching my live feed to dial 9-1-1 and to urge Beaverton Police to respond.

"I felt outnumbered and in danger," she told the (hopefully skeptical) panel.

"I looked around and saw a number of Beaverton Police vehicles within a hundred feet of me. I also witnessed a number of officers walk out the courthouse building and take notice of what was going on," she continued.

Here's one of my favorite parts. She continued, "I spoke from my car's PA [public address] system asking for police to respond."

They let her sit there unassisted for 39 minutes, she claims.

"I was surrounded and alone," she contested. "No one came," she said.

She claims the police reports on the matter "were lie[s]" saying that police claimed that "ten people, dressed in all black, [were seen] cursing at an unidentified vehicle."

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Now watch these videos of her doing the very same thing to federal police.

Here's the one from back in Oct 2025. https://t.co/xqB6zYW7Mw Hey, @DOJRR47 @CivilRights @HarmeetKDhillon why hasn't this woman been prosecuted, anyway? — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 12, 2026

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Watch her kin do the same to a Salem Police officer this month.

A @SalemPoliceDept officer finds himself surrounded by anti-@ICEgov demonstrators waving Mexican flags during a heated anti-deportation rally.The irony is hard to miss. Foreigners denouncing American immigration enforcement while confronting the very law enforcement officers responsible for maintaining public safety.Mass deportations.Law and order. No apologies. — Rhein Amacher (@RheinAmacher) October 11, 2026

I have my issues with cops, but seriously, if they conducted illegal behavior like the left claims, they'd be at least fired or in prison.

Instead, the left engages in illegal behavior against them. They object, project, and appropriate others' mistreatment, put it on like a skin suit, and cry others' tears.

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