West Coast, Messed Coast™: A Foolproof Test to Confirm If Elected Leaders Are Unserious Boobs

Good day, West Coast, Messed Coast™ friends, and today's weekly column offers you a foolproof way to detect if your elected leader is a non compos mentis loser. Don't miss it!

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A sprawling Washington State homeless "city" in the woods is put on international blast. It's home to jerry-rigged squats, little tots, and plenty of rot. And you'll never guess what's being done about it: naught.

We get an election update! And we are reminded that Democrats have stolen the pot money in Cali, and the Washington State Community Reinvestment Act pot of gold appears to have been plundered by greedy "nonprofit" CEOs.

Let's get this West Coast, Messed Coast™ report going!

BREAKING

Why are these ballots on the side of a highway in San Diego County?

There were 27 in all on the side of this highway in Valley Center. Those ballots will not be delivered, but, hey, they may not go to waste. Perhaps someone will pick them up and vote them. Voters need not show ID to tie a voter to a ballot.

On the bright side, maybe someone will pick up the ballots and vote Yes on Proposition 39, a measure requiring voter ID.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: More ballots were discovered this morning in Valley Center, California. This is why we need voter id. Vote YES on Prop 39. https://t.co/vV2sZW90vc — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) October 8, 2026

Boy, oh, boy, that Post Office is sure doing a bang-up job handling security for our nation's elections. Or was that a ballot harvester getting rid of inconvenient ballots?

Unsolved mystery.

Dilweed watch

Oh, bless their hearts. This week I discovered a can't-miss way to detect if your elected officials are completely unserious, ideologically-enslaved dillweeds. Read and learn.

This week, you'll recall, the official press of these United (heh) States of America has given us the best indication yet that it's loco election season. They did this by reporting the fake news that the president they pretend to cover, Donald Trump, said he thinks Iran should take out San Diego and L.A. on the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

The president warned last February that Americans would be stuck with slightly higher gas prices because he was going to bomb Iran's nukes, and conventional missiles to deliver them, to keep America and the rest of the civilized world safe. And this week he said as much to a crowd in Nebraska, adding that temporarily higher gas prices are a "small price" to pay.

The president delivered, as usual, his rhetorical "weave," and that's when the journo-mob pounced. Instead of reporting that Trump said, as he has a million times before, that higher gas prices (still lower than Joe Biden's inflationary prices) would be a small price to pay to end the Mullahs' reign because they could take out American cities, the journo-mob reported that the leader of the free world called on Iran to bomb L.A. and San Diego.

Now here's the foolproof test of whether your elected officials are complete losers, and it's this: Who pretended to believe this garbage report?

Keep Up! And VOTE: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — After Decades, Could This Political Earthquake Happen? Yes, If You Vote.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she's shocked, shocked that an American president... blah, blah, blah.

The President of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety. The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives. In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 6, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom pretended to believe it.

Let’s be clear: The President is advocating for an attack on 10+ million U.S. residents in two of America’s largest cities. This is not normal. None of this is. And we will continue to remind folks of that every day. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 6, 2026

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The beclowned, prancing mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, pretended to believe it too.

San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a "small price to pay." Keep our city out of your reckless war talk. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) October 6, 2026

President Trump is fully aware of and is grateful for the Third Fleet of the United States Navy homeported in San Diego. You numbskulls.

Here's what the president actually said, which I talked about on the Adult in the Room Podcast.

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So which is it, media? Does he want the U.S. safe from the Islamists who shout “Death to America” or to destroy California cities? The question answers itself, but the truth doesn’t matter to the media as they cheer on their home-team Democrats before the election.

Speaking of Boobs: Seattle Mayor Takes Break From Mismanagement to Blame Jews for Destroying the World

Microhard

Washington state-based Microsoft has been hit hard by the feds for the practice of hiring cheaper foreign labor under H1B visas and firing American workers.

Vice President JD Vance announced that "Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025...certifying it could not find qualified American employees" and then "was approved for 6,000 H-1-Bs" that included "1,000 applications for the same positions as the laid off American workers."

Devastating.

Microsoft has been cut off from the PERM program that makes H-1-B workers eligible for permanent status and green cards.

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.@VP: "There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused this system more than Microsoft." Microsoft laid off 6,000 American workers in 2025 after certifying that it could not find qualified American employees — yet the company was approved for more than 6,000 H-1Bs and filed 3,682 PERM applications, including nearly 1,000 applications for the same positions as the laid off American workers. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2026

Do you suppose this White House meant when the president said that it would become the Golden Age for American workers again?

Bock, bock, bock

Socialist, or should I say, doctrinaire Democrat, Xavier Becerra, was so embarrassed by his last debate performance with Republican Steve Hilton that he was a no-show to this week's L.A. Times' debate.

Hilton showed up, of course. Hilton was the acclaimed victor in the first debate. Becerra's apparently looking for a spot on the Talarico-like milk carton campaign.

They stole the pot money

The man who brought you Cal DOGE, none other than Steve Hilton, reminded a pot store owner, who was complaining of huge tax increases under the Newsom regime, that Democrats stole hundreds of millions of pot taxes for their political machine.

This Sacramento cannabis dispensary says its products are taxed at a RIDICULOUS 38% rate and is demanding an audit of the money. We looked into it ourselves and found that $350 million meant for substance abuse programs instead went to Democrat voter machines! ENOUGH with the fraud. ENOUGH with crushing small business. — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 7, 2026

Yet another Newsom legacy.

Oregon guv race

Two new polls now show that perhaps, maybe, if you squint at the horizon at golden hour, the hapless and unfortunately-named governor, Tina Kotek, may lead two of the latest polls in Oregon. Christine Drazan has been neck and neck with, or leading, Kotek.

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Oregon's a tough place to poll in the first place. In the second place, how many people on the right will bother to answer either their landline or cellphone to answer questions for a pollster?

Pray for turnout and a turnaround of my home state.

Newsom's 'legacies'

The acerbic Kevin Dalton recounts the other historic legacies of the Gavin Newsom governorship as he prepares to step into the national spotlight (if Kamala allows him to). Look at his list.

Gavin Newsom‘s accountability: $24 billion on homelessness. Homelessness up 24%. $15 billion on high-speed rail. No high-speed rail. $20 billion in unemployment fraud. Paid to inmates. $2.7 billion for water storage. No new reservoir. $20 billion Delta tunnel. No tunnel. Californians were fleeced. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 7, 2026

Don't forget the stolen pot money.

He Really Is: Gavin Newsom: Master of Disaster

Andrew Breitbart was right

Andrew Breitbart's legacy lives on.

Recall that one of Breitbart's most devastating exposés was about the federal Community Reinvestment Act abuses by the notorious ACORN program (since reconstituted in myriad other NGOs and nonprofits).

Well, the griftiness of ACORN lives on in Washington's statewide Community Reinvestment Act. It's there that we learn that the two largest cities in the metro area, Seattle and Tacoma, have watched the theft of tens of millions of dollars by the Urban Leagues of both cities.

Seattle's Urban League is under investigation after staff or relatives of staffers allegedly got big homebuyer assistance funding or money to pay their bills. That's called self-dealing and is an ethical no-no.

The Tacoma Urban League CEO, Desireé Wilkins Finch, was finally ousted after she tried to route millions of taxpayer dollars to her personal company. You read that right. She also successfully funneled money to her other organization, the Tacoma Black Fund.

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She'd spent a year on paid administrative leave.

Bright side for her: she can still operate grift from jail. See the above-mentioned California item.

'The Jungle'

In Oregon, there is Thousand Acre Woods, an out-of-control, sprawling drug den in the Troutdale area near Portland. I've told you about this disaster on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ has reported it multiple times here, here, and here.

In Olympia, Wash., there is The Jungle.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira joined up with a friend of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, Jonathan Choe, to get a tour of the Jungle, where drug zombies claim dead people have been burned just to get rid of the bodies. Sounds like a job for the police or something, yet it's still there.

I've cut this wild video to the good part. That's the part where an inspirational former addict and now college graduate, Ginny Burton, meets Oliveira and Choe in The Jungle and lays out the farcical way the government treats this issue.

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Standing up for sanity

Former homeless drug addict in Portland transforms into "Portland Too Short" stand-up comedian. Well done. Thanks again to Kevin Dahlgren for highlighting a good news story from the Portland streets.

A formally homeless man turned stand-up comedian. https://t.co/kRA1gNbCzJ — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) October 1, 2026

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Keep Up: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — That's the Smell of Corruption at Karen Bass' L.A. Homeless Authority

They haven't ruined everything — yet

They haven't ruined the annual Plein Air Painting Invitational in Laguna Beach yet.

Everywhere you walk the town at this time of the year, you see world-class painters capturing scenes in this former artist colony.

You bump into plein air artists everywhere, and it's a scavenger hunt and art fair at the same time.

I recommend.

Another plein air from Laguna Beach last week. Oil- 6x8” https://t.co/ND6ijBmi7F — Dylan Cole Art (@DylanColeArt) January 16, 202

This event is worth two photos. Love this nighttime scene.

An artistic night out in downtown Laguna. https://t.co/vfj5z9sbHr — The Daily Pilot (@TheDailyPilot) October 8, 2026

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