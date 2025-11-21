West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Conservatives Come to U of O and Campus Employee Organizes a Mob

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week you'll see an excerpt from our first edition of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ podcast.

There are surprising numbers on public sentiment for an anti-gas tax petition from woke Portland.

The University of Oregon gets a visit from conservatives, and it may not work out very well for the university.

The feds make a move on the accused Pacific Palisades fire setter case.

And, "Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown."

Anti-First Amendment department head

Things finally began to calm down outside the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in SW Portland, which was visited by Proud Boys leader and J6er Enrique Tarrio this week. Then, a group of conservatives decided to go to the University of Oregon campus in Eugene to conduct conversations with students about the issues of the day.

A couple of the conservatives were loud and performative, but some of the students seemed to be engaging in civil discourse — that is, until a man came along with a box of brand new whistles and began handing them out to students.

Then, like a conductor, he led them in the fine art of drowning out people with different viewpoints.

Watch:

University of Oregon — is this really how you expect your staff (william) and students to treat visitors seeking genuine discussion and debate? In the video, a student and I were having a respectful conversation, and even she had to stop and point out how ridiculous the… pic.twitter.com/nf8eUsBQTv — Right Side Rebel (@RightSideR3bel) November 13, 2025

It turns out that the maestro works for the university in its online media office.

Eventually, one of the conservatives, a particularly loud guy, was hit with a tomato.

I talked to Dan Sandini, who at one time worked with Andrew Breitbart and James O'Keefe, and, as a marathoner, has laced up plenty of Nikes. Though he wasn't there, an incensed Sandini sent off letters to the University president and billionaire U of O donor, Phil Knight, founder of Nike, of this state university employee actively involved in real-time viewpoint discrimination.

Sandini told them, "As a direct result of Kemp’s organization and provocation, things escalated and at least two Patriots were assaulted by students. One had his hat ripped from his head. At least one tomato was thrown and the refuse smeared on [livestreamer] 'TommyBoi.'"

Then he got to his point: "In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk one has to ask: 'is this truly the environment the University is trying to create for our teenagers?' Again, all was well until Mr. Kemp showed up."

Check it out: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Is the Avatar of Everything Wrong With California

To their credit, the Dean of Students told Sandini that they're at least looking into it.





At a loss for an ironic headline

The City of San Francisco announced that it has finally crossed the digital divide. Somehow in the year 2025, the City by the Bay — a short jet-pack ride away from Silicon Valley — is now only finally kinda sorta getting free, high-speed internet to… Chinatown.

The road to Chinatown has been rocky for a number of years.

So long, #SFWiFi, you were more trouble than you were worth. pic.twitter.com/z6tyib8kTx — Noah Tye (@noahlt) October 2, 2018

Actual quote from Axios: "Expanding free public WiFi will enable traditionally cash-only vendors to set up tap-to-pay transactions and engage online with customers without worrying about connectivity, said Chinatown Community Development Center director of programs Jennifer Chan."

Curious: What businesses, besides pot businesses, are taking cash-only in Chinatown?

"Forget it, Jake, it's Chinatown."

Second question: Why would anyone conduct bank business on open, public WiFi?





Gas tax revenge

As expected, the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek, the governor of Oregon — who said she needed billions in tax increases to bail out the perennially money-losing TriMet light rail and bus system, but in fact needed "only" millions to patch that hole — signed a crammed-through debacle into law.

In a treacherous, on-brand stunt, Kotek waited until the last scintilla of a second before she signed the billions in tax increases, crammed through by money-grubbing Democrats, giving opponents less time to mount an initiative campaign. Organizers already have two-thirds of the signatures they need to get the initiative to overturn the taxes on the November 2026 ballot.

I talked to pollster Mike Riley of Riley Research Associates, in a West Coast, Messed Coast™ segment on the Adult in the Room pod about how even Multnomah County (Portland) leftists have had it up to here with all the spending.

A special edition of the #WestCoastMessedCoast™ report from the #AdultintheRoomPocast #Oregon #Democrats just passed huge tax increases on Transportation such as fees, tags, #gas taxes. Now, citizens are fighting back with petitions to overturn this travesty. And the way things… pic.twitter.com/sf5zcW1uVA — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 21, 2025

Riley believes that the doubling and tripling of fees and another six-cent-a-gallon gas tax, plus huge costs on EVs, caused even the liberals to heap scorn on the greedy Democrats.

Greed: If the Issue Is 'Affordability,' Democrats, Then Why Do You Make Everything Less Affordable?

What do the Democrats need all that extra money for, anyway? All the free health care they give to illegal aliens?

Environmental Human-caused disaster

For years, woke Multnomah County officials have known about the encampment called "Thousand Acres" in Troutdale, a small city just outside of Portland. Hundreds of people have taken over this area, in the woods near the Sandy River delta confluence with the Columbia River.

Our friend, Kevin Dahlgren, has visited this site multiple times and chronicled the inhumane and unhealthful conditions of this "homeless" encampment in rural forest land.

It's an environmental disaster, but in the game of Woke Rock, Paper, Scissors, virtue signaling about the "homeless" — who are mostly drug addicted — beats the environment or human quality-of-life issues every time.

This is what it looked like in May.

homeless to live in these woods for many years and have completely ignored the destruction. It is both heartbreaking and infuriating. I spoke to former Troutdale Mayor @RandyLauer (population 15,000) that borders the park who expressed his frustration with the county and state. pic.twitter.com/lIbcBapiZP — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) May 28, 2025

Dahlgren said it was "shocking" even to him. He said the site was a "visual representation of radicalized progressive policies." And, believe me, he's no right winger.

In 2021, Dahlgren took the Troutdale mayor to look at the devastation. He vowed to do something.

YIKES: Surprise! Here's Where Your Taxes to Help 'Homeless People' Actually Go

Fast forward to this week in 2025, where nearby, along the Sandy River, "The Department of State Lands has concluded the primary clean up of sprawling homeless camps in the Sandy River Delta park in Troutdale, removing over 100 tons of material."

"Work is now transitioning into multiple patrols per week addressing any debris that accumulates between patrol periods," Alyssa Rash told KATU-TV.

One hundred tons. Well, it's a start.

Lawsuit city The U.S. Attorney in central California has made two moves in the big cases this week. Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli — great job, Republican senators, for not confirming most U.S. attorneys yet — has moved to keep the Pacific Palisades fire suspect locked up, without bond, until his trial. And Essayli and company are suing Gavin Newsom for signing a law to unmask ICE officers. California also demands that plainclothes officers wear insignias on their clothes to tip off the bad guys. The U.S. attorney filed a court brief this week with the heading, "The United States Will Not Comply with Either Law." The fed says the laws are "unconstitutional and recklessly disregard officers’ safety and federal operational needs."

Radio days I'll be filling in for Jason Rantz on the Seattle afternoon radio show "SeattleRed" on KTTH. Catch me on Tuesday and Wednesday, 3-6 p.m. PT. I'll be touching on how government-owned grocery stores might be in the offing with the new communist mayor. Thank you for your attention to this matter. They Know Not What They Do: Seattle's Surrender Is Complete: Voters Choose a Communist for Mayor

They haven't ruined everything — yet Fall in the Sierra Nevada. Golden fall colors met fresh snow in California’s Sierra Nevada, creating a stunning mix of seasons 🍂❄️ pic.twitter.com/H5DonrWLrf — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 21, 2025



