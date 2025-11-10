If the Issue Is 'Affordability,' Democrats, Then Why Do You Make Everything Less Affordable?

Zohran Mamdani became mayor-elect of New York City because the millionaire said he’d make life cheaper in the Big City. He waved the flag of "affordability," blamed "the man," did some cute TikTok videos, and suddenly was headed to Gracie Mansion.

Seattle’s mayoral candidates took a page out of Zohran’s book, and the challenger in the race, who receives regular checks from mom and dad, promised a chicken in every pot and free bus rides under the banner of affordability.

An entire generation of new voters is said to be completely overwhelmed by how expensive it is to live independently, work, support their matcha or craft beer habit, and make their student loan payments.

We’ll save for another day the issue of how Barack Obama’s takeover of the student loan program wildly inflated the cost of college tuition and students loans, but that and Joe Biden’s gratuitously lavish spending during his disastrous term sent the economy into a tailspin.

We know President Donald Trump 45’s economy got blasted by COVID and he spent a lot of money to fix it. At least President Donald Trump 47, however, spends his own money on gold millwork and new dance halls at the White House and doesn’t stick our kids with the tab.

Biden, on the other hand, opened the border door, rang the dinner bell, and then stuck the kids with the tab ... as well as debt service, and the additional 9% inflation premium on everything.

Young people are not wrong to feel pressed. Their lives have been in the tank since COVID regulations, masks, Zoom school, and Joe's spending. Pass the Xanax.

That's why Trump won the next election and reset the American economy.

Because of his changes, however, more jobs are coming online that perhaps will employ kids with those expensive degrees. Artificial Intelligence is beginning to shrink the tech job pool, but other industries, cheaper energy, and fewer regulations will help super charge industry and increase the number of jobs overall. Buying power will increase. Home ownership will become attainable again.

Trump is setting the table for flourishing.

Joe Biden’s legacy was fake jobs and fake jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Since affordability was what catapulted untested, yet convincing-sounding socialists and far-left Democrats who won last week's elections, it is odd that Democrat leaders have made things even less affordable by raising taxes and increasing fees and regulations on businesses that provide jobs.

After he ran on a platform of caring for the little guy and working to keep taxes down, Washington state’s governor, Bob Ferguson, signed a suite of bills that together constituted the largest tax increase in state history. Gas and energy prices zoomed up to Joe Biden-era prices.

He hiked corporate business tax rates and capital gains tax rates as well, hoping to spread the pain.

In Oregon, Governor Tina Kotek just signed into law the largest tax increase in state history. She raised transportation taxes on choo choos suffering from declining ridership and tossed in higher gas taxes. Whether you drive or not, everyone suffers from higher transportation costs because they make everything more expensive.

Just last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the highest income taxes in the nation. The state's highest earners now pay 14.4%. He raised payroll taxes on all working people and increased the businesses taxes for each employee. What government disincentivizes hiring people? Gavin Newsom's, that's whose.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has floated a mansion tax and property tax increases—making home ownership even less attainable. And they call Ron DeSantis crazy for wanting to get rid of property taxes in Florida. He's the only governor making sense these days.

When young people hire socialists and far left-o-crats, they're simply codifying the very behaviors they claim to abhor.

You want affordability? Hire people whose first instinct isn't to grab your wallet.

