Seattle's Surrender Is Complete: Voters Choose a Communist for Mayor

Since Antifa and Black Lives Matter leftists began their violent and slow takeover of Seattle, cowed Democrats who have run that city for decades have been busily falling all over themselves, desperately nodding in agreement that cops need defunding, that pronouns must be adhered to under penalty of excommunication, and that the public's buildings and streets must be sacrificed as tribute to homeless drug addicts. The surrender is complete.

Even as tech businesses expanded elsewhere — or left town altogether — and small businesses were priced out of the labor market, the voters chose more debasement over economic prosperity. 

As a result, Seattle voters have chosen Katie Wilson, a communist — technically a "Democratic Socialist" — to lead one of the most consequential cities in the country — the yin to Zohran Mamdani's yang.

As a result, Seattle's capitulation to the left is complete. 

Chaos trumps capitalism. 

Free stuff is more popular than free will. 

Protest over patriotism.

     Knew It: The Commie Is Closer to Winning the Seattle Mayor's Race

The latest ballot count put the race out of mathematical bounds for woke Mayor Bruce Harrell, who sleepwalked through most of the campaign — until it was too late. 

According to Seattle's Fox 13:

The latest ballot drop has kept Katie Wilson 1,976 votes ahead of incumbent Bruce Harrell in the race for Seattle mayor, meaning it is nearly mathematically impossible for Harrell to pull ahead.

There are a little over 1,300 ballots from Seattle voters left to count, according to King County Elections. There's a possibility the race could go to an automatic recount, though it's looking unlikely.

It's possible that the tight race will go to a recount. We'll know more when Mayor Harrell addresses the media on Thursday. 

Wilson, the community organizer, promised she'd crack down on free market grocery stores as part of her mayoralty.

The communist also promised free bus rides and rent freezes and is busy planning for her new, woker administration:

"We are tremendously grateful for everyone who has supported and guided our vision for the city of Seattle. This campaign was driven by a deep belief that we need to expand the table to include everyone in the decisions that impact their lives. That is what we will be working to do every day as we set up this new administration."

We imagine Antifa violence will be more acceptable under a Wilson administration, considering the terror organization served as her "security" during her campaign.

Indeed, the sheriff of neighboring Pierce County, Keith Swank, predicted that Wilson would preside over a higher crime rate as a result of her soft-on-criminals and hard-on-cops plans. 

A prediction of chaos? 

Absolutely. 

     Oof: Will Seattle's Mayor Go Full Commie? The Long Vote-Counting Wait Begins.

Let's raise a Space Dust to a once great city that believed in independence, hard work, and dreams.

Good luck, Seattle.

