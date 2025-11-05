Will Seattle's Mayor Go Full Commie? The Long Vote-Counting Wait Begins.

Votes in Seattle mayor's race will take days to tally, and yet, there's already been a surprise. The incumbent mayor, Bruce Harrell, amassed a seven-point lead on election night, which might be enough to hold on to his job as the tide of incoming votes washes away at it over the next few days.

Harrell, who was trailing in polls leading to the Nov. 4 election, needed to have a big lead to wait out the remaining vote counts that were expected to put his opponent, Democratic Socialist Katie Wilson, in office.

Alarmed at the prospect of losing, Harrell finally began to make appearances on conservative media to make his case. His basic appeal was: Do you want me or the commie? Of course, he never said it that way, but in these days of Zohran Mamdani, he didn't have to.

So now, Seattle waits to find out if this Emerald City will go full, dark-red commie.

The winner could be Katie Wilson, a perennial activist for a variety of uber-left causes for years in Seattle, who led the pre-election polls. Will voters choose to transform the city that used to be one of the most cutting-edge, vibrant, and vital cities in America into an even worse Third World, doom-loop sinkhole?

Desperate Harrell: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Psychos, American Psychos, and Seattle Mayoral Candidates

This year, Democrats have turned up their democrat-ness to eleven and morphed into "Democratic Socialists." Seattle's favorite commie, Vladimir Lenin, famously declared, "The goal of socialism is communism."

I can’t believe that after eight months of campaigning, we’re finally just two days from election day. As frightening as these times are, I’ve never been more hopeful about the future of our city. This has never been about me — this is about all of us. pic.twitter.com/0RrrJtprmJ — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) November 3, 2025

Like commie Mamdani in New York, Wilson can afford her "Democratic Socialist" luxury beliefs because her Manhattan college professor parents subsidize her lifestyle in one of the nation's most expensive cities.

As the old vaudeville line goes, "Authenticity is the most important thing in a politician; once you can fake that, you've got it made." The 43-year-old nepo baby may convince enough fellow travelers to send her to the big office at City Hall so the poor girl can afford rent.

Like Mamdani, Wilson has made "affordability" a top issue.

A recent headline on NPR back-stopped the con and wrote, "Katie Wilson can barely afford to live in Seattle. That's why she wants to be mayor."

OH MY GOD



Socialist Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson was just outed by KUOW as a nepo baby whose parents, New York professors, send her regular checks. She wouldn’t say how much the checks are for. As she dupes actual poor people into thinking she knows their plight. pic.twitter.com/ei5h8dzBYU — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 22, 2025

It's unclear how she could make Seattle more "affordable," but, like Mamdani, if she wins, her plan is to provide more free stuff, like bus and choo choo rides, and levy higher taxes on those mean businesses. Wilson contends businesses currently don't "pay what they owe," which takes the "pay their fair share" trope on a decidedly sharper leftist turn. Geez, even Bernie Sanders doesn't go there.

There were laws against tax evasion, but we're guessing that the woman who uses Antifa for security on some of her campaign stops has a new set of requirements for those evil capitalists.

Seattle mayoral candidate is using Antifa as security..



Interesting. pic.twitter.com/vQkGy9phvC — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 17, 2025

If Wilson wins, Seattle can look forward to more defunding of the police, which has already been a disaster. As you might have guessed, Wilson was a big supporter of George Soros's Black Lives Matter grift. The city's defunding scheme and demonization of cops sent crime rates skyrocketing and drove hundreds of police officers from Seattle to other, less bigoted cities. And still, despite the disaster, she wants even fewer cops. Indeed, she previously said she wanted "to move towards a future entirely without" the Seattle Police Department.

After being called out so many times, Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson(@wilsonformayor) now admits she wanted to “defund the police” back in 2020.

But Wilson says her views have shifted on public safety. 🧵👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/JnaFziTB5S — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 29, 2025

Wilson's campaign against incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell pointed up the difference between "progressive" Harrell and the full-on "Democratic Socialist" — commie — that Wilson is.

Did voters decide they wanted the real deal instead of Harrell's commie light? We'll find out soon.