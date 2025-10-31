West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Psychos, American Psychos, and Seattle Mayoral Candidates

I guess we now know why they call them "off"-year elections.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, voters on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ go to the polls open their envelopes and discover they have no real choices. The Normies who make up a swath of the populace of Washington and California will discover they have a choice—not between freedom and tyranny—but between weirdos who don't like them.

In California, the guy with the "American Psycho" vibe is asking voters to shore up Democrats' numbers in Congress, not in relation to his state's votes, but in reaction to the way Texas votes. Is it constitutional? Is it sane?

And in Seattle, voters have the choice between keeping the woke mayor or taking a flyer on the Antifa friendly lady who hates capitalism and Western Civilization.

They wonder as they mark their ballots: What happened to Election Day?

There are multiple reasons for that, and I discussed them with the president of the Election Integrity Project and that group's proposal to Congress in the most recent episode of the Adult in the Room Podcast. See it below.

Let's get this goat rodeo started.

Coyotes love Soutzoukakia

Let's first take a moment, however, to appreciate the warnings of your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent, who years ago began mocking the "welcoming" of coyotes to cities on her radio shows.

Somewhere in the 2012 era, coyotes began showing up in packs with abandon in the urban areas of Portland, Ore. The city, Audubon Society (since renamed because—raaaaaacist), and a new coyote NGO said the packs were good for the "urban landscape" and urged people to welcome them.

Being spurred on by the city's admonition to "welcome" the dingos, a family in the chi chi Alameda neighborhood of Portland began leaving out fresh Greek takeout for the "poor" coyotes.

Fast forward to this week, where a coyote attacked a nine-year-old Alameda child and tried to drag him off to his dingo pack mates, where they would tear the kid limb from limb.

From Oregon Catalyst:

Oct. 23 two children (ages 9 and 3) were playing hide-and-seek in their yard when a coyote approached the 9-year-old child and grabbed their foot. The child was only wearing socks and was able to shake their foot out of the sock and run away. The coyote chased after the child until the dad (who was on the front porch) started yelling and the coyote ran off. The child was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Look at this bright orb and repeat after me: "'Welcoming' coyotes is totally normal."

Gavin Watch: "American Psycho vibe"

Gavin Newsom has been called many things: A bad governor, spendthrift, phony, inauthentic and now you can add "American Psycho" to the list.

Since California Governor Gavin Newsom hopes he can fail upward to the Oval Office in 2028, reporters like Jonathan Karl are paying him closer attention. Karl asked Newsom why his friends say he has "Patrick Bateman" aka "American Psycho" vibes:

AWKWARD: Jonathan Karl Tells Newsom That He Reminds People of the American Psycho Villain 🤣



“People say that you are like American Psycho. Even your friends say this … There was a comedian that said, a literal comic book villain from central casting — Patrick Bateman vibes.” pic.twitter.com/DcQazMbwvN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 30, 2025

What is this "election integrity" of which you speak?

Newsom's "American Psycho" persona is an improvement in a way. Newsom has been angrily pushing his complete reorganization of the state's way of divvying up congressional seats in California, denying the minority GOP even more seats based on the Texas redistricting. He wants to change California's constitution to adopt a nearly Democratic-only congressional map. Newsom made sure his nemesis, Rep. Kevin Kiley, would be one of the five seats to be crushed by Prop 50. Vote NO on Prop. 50.

I asked the president of the Election Integrity Project, California, Linda Paine, about the unconstitutionality of Proposition 50, the fact that the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice is sending election observers to California, and much more on the latest episode of the Adult in the Room Podcast.

Worse than we thought

The story about the Pacific Palisades Fire and city and state responses gets even worse. Read Bombshell Texts Reveal L.A. Fire Brass Knew Fire That Burned Down Palisades Wasn't Out.

"Mischief [election] Night"

Antifa allegedly planned a "mischief night" on Thursday evening, Halloween Eve. So that makes just another day that ends in a y.



Speaking of mischief nights, Nov. 4, Election Day, Seattle voters will be deciding whether they want an Antifa lady, whose security detail is made up of her comrades, or the woke mayor, Bruce Harrell, who can't bring himself to hold bad guys responsible for their own actions.

My radio colleague, Jason Rantz, conducted his first interview with the mayor in the studio this week. First, the guy's been in office for nearly four years.

See if you can spot the problem with his attitude toward crime and criminals. Hint: His number one goal is to find out why criminals commit crimes instead of punishing them for, you know, committing crimes.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell defended his record on public safety and expressed confidence about his reelection during an in-studio interview on The Jason Rantz Show on Seattle Red 770 AM. pic.twitter.com/iNJDsfCjT9 — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) October 29, 2025

Plywood and ICE

The area where the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility is is steps away from where my dad used to work at a plywood plant on the Willamette River. The City of Portland, after shooing out that plant decades ago, still has issues with plywood — the plywood covering the windows on the ICE facility.

The city has ordered ICE to remove the plywood put up to keep Antifa from breaking them, citing a tenant agreement with the feds.

Portland — The federal government spent millions of dollars installing stainless steel security doors to protect

the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland following the 2020 riots.



To protect against the same like-minded group of protesters, many of whom are involved… pic.twitter.com/p46I0jQSvQ — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 31, 2025

These smug a**hats are also in federal district court, squaring off against ICE. Judge Karin Immergut is hearing how the city of Portland has done little to nothing to keep Antifa militants away from the ICE facility.

As before, she'll probably rule against ICE.

Meanwhile, the full 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated the other ruling that I wrote about in Court to Oregon: Duh, of COURSE Trump Can Use National Guard at Portland ICE HQ, and will rehear the case to find out if the President has such authority. Eyeroll.

White Boy Jihad

Remember this story: Antifa Announces Uniform Change to Look More Like This Hamas Terrorist?

Look who turned up in Portland.

🚨 ANTIFA EXPOSED IN PORTLAND: We exposed two individuals' identities to their faces and identified them as Benjamin and Kevin Beyer outside the Portland ICE facility last night.



They seemed caught off guard. We later asked Portland Police about the situation.



The brothers —… pic.twitter.com/tyGcN1WwSw — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) October 29, 2025

The twins dressed up as jihadis came all the way from New Jersey to be at the ICE facility in Portland.

Waymo FAFO

Read my piece ICE Rioters Had a Very, Very Bad, 'Find Out' Kind of Day about the first tranche of ICE rioters who found out from the FBI, DOJ, HSI, and BATFE very early Thursday morning.

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley, Calif.

📸It feels like a smart time for a photography timeline cleanse.📸



These are the Mesquite Dunes in Death Valley National Park, California, USA, right as the sun was rising.



Nikon D810, Really Right Stuff tripod, Nikkor 16-35mm zoom @ 30mm, f14, 1/10th second, ISO 64



And lots… pic.twitter.com/AEOcepKPdC — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 13, 2025

