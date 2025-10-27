Antifa Announces Uniform Change to Look More Like This Hamas Terrorist

Some Antifa leaders want to switch up the domestic terrorist group's costumes to look more on-brand. They want to look a little less like ISIS and more like Hamas jihadis. They want their look to reflect the seriousness of their cause, which is to hurt people, break things, and bring about their communist revolutionary utopia by any means necessary.

Advertisement

The word of the proposed uniform change came during an anarchist book fair in Oakland, Calif. at a panel discussion on ways to stick it to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other fed officers. Three independent reporters using hidden camera infiltrated the fair.

The speakers from the Antifa group, "NorCal Resist," explained that they were changing up their group's appearance to "counter [police] tactics so we're constantly evolving, forcing them to change."

They conducted the session in their proposed new uniforms using devices to change their voices so they couldn't be traced. But the three undercover independent reporters recorded them.

Instead of the typical black bloc uniform that the dead enders and true believers wear, one independent reporter, Jonathan Choe, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute and TPUSA, discovered the group is now turning to keffiyeh cloths around their head to decoy the cops at what they call their "direct actions."

These cloths, which dead terrorist Yasser Arafat popularized, have been in every protest since it became en vogue for college students and New York mayoral candidates to side with the Oct. 7 Hamas murderers and conduct organized hate campaigns against Jews. Antifa wants to be part of that worldwide Intifada cult, too.

Advertisement

Choe explained on my recent Adult in the Room Podcast that he and an Antifa investigator, Karlyn Borysenko, snuck into two anarchist book fairs, where Antifa and other offshoot groups, such as "anarcho-Satanists," sell materials that make up the Antifa canon and pedagogy.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Is it possible that now that Antifa is a terrorist group that its funding is drying up, and they need new grants from the billionaire Islamofascists?

On the uniform change, Choe said it came in one of the more controversial parts of the book fair.

"So this was in the anti-ICE session—extremely controversial. The fellas actually came out wearing keffiyehs. You know, those checkered scarves that you see Hamas terrorists wearing," he explained. "And they didn't want to show their identities," he continued. "They wore sunglasses, covered their faces, and their voices were also altered," to skew any voiceprints that investigators might use to track them or link them to any of unlikely intelligence cases against the terror group.

They said "their outfit now was something called keffiyeh block instead of black bloc," he said. "What we're used to seeing with Antifa, wearing black helmets, black goggles, and black, you know, ski masks," will be switched up to "mix things up" and throw off the police

Advertisement

Choe told me the fair featured very dark materials.

You had sessions on how to recruit for anti-ICE activities and sharing new tactics on how to go after immigration officers. So again, we saw a, a smorgasbord of calls for violence, recruiting, uh, new Antifa members, and of course this propaganda which also included a lot of Satan worship and stuff from the occult.

NorCal resist explains on its website that they "host educational events and trainings, organize actions, and maintain a variety of resources and programs that provide support to those in need." I'd show you some of their recent communiques on X, but found out I'd already been blocked. However, their Instagram account shows some of their recent exploits, including using ICE detection phone apps to keep track of the feds and warn illegal aliens.





We've gone from pretending Antifa doesn't exist, to Antifa does exist but isn't a threat, to Antifa doesn't exist anymore, to Antifa saying that they not only exist, but now want to look more like Oct. 7 Hamas jihadis.

We know that Antifa has:

Uniforms

Membership

Canon

Pedagogy

Flags

Oaths

Meetings

And now we can add one more to the list:

Wants to look like Islamic terrorists

At least the Trump administration is taking this threat seriously. While the likes of Portland, Seattle, and the Bay Area play footsie with these terrorists, these open revolutionaries are carrying out violent revolution right before our eyes.

Advertisement

Is anyone else concerned with these people?

Watch Jonathan and Karlyn's trailer about their infiltration of the anarchist book fair reports.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We really do try to go a little deeper and smarter at PJ Media. Because you're such a smart guy, and to give you some mind food while the #SchumerShutdown threatens to deprive Americans of real food, we're offering 74% off our regular VIP Membership. You'll get your VIP treatment with no ads, exclusive content, and access to PJ Media podcasts and videos. It's worth it.

Use this link and use the promo code POTUS47 to get the best deal of the year!