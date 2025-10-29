ICE Rioters Had a Very, Very Bad, 'Find Out' Kind of Day

This was a bad week for the bad guys who wanted to kill or maim Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in two raids last summer. There are now more of them in custody and looking for lawyers.

Over the past few days, federal officers have rolled up key bad guys who were involved in ambushing ICE and other federal officers during two notorious raids—one in California and one in Texas—and in the violent attack on state patrol officers during the latest L.A. ICE riots. One involved an Antifa perpetrator, and the other involved angry activists who were called to riot at the site of a notorious pot farm raid by using phone apps to vector them to the scene.

Early Wednesday morning, Department of Homeland Security officers arrested a man in connection with the notorious pot farm raid in Ventura County, California, in July. The scene of the raid, the Glass House marijuana farm facilities, is where ICE and other federal officers discovered underage workers and detained more than 300 people.

BREAKING🚨: Federal agents arrest anti-ICE suspect in early-morning raid in Oxnard, CA.



HSI apprehends Isai Carrillo, who was allegedly captured in a viral video shattering windows of federal vehicles departing the Glass House cannabis farm raid in Camarillo this summer. pic.twitter.com/7k8b530LTe — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) October 29, 2025

Before the July 10 raid got underway, dozens of people, who were part of a social media collective, identified the raid was happening and descended on the facility. Some of them had weapons.

The U.S. Attorneys Office in Central California revealed that some of these people were part of an organized group formed to attack and block the officers who were arresting criminal aliens.

During the operation, numerous protesters – some of them were members or associates of “VC Defensa,” a volunteer group whose members follow, chase, agitate, and impede federal agents enforcing immigration laws – arrived in and around the area of the Glass House Farms. VC Defensa “Rapid Response Network” members also conduct surveillance of DHS office buildings and alert the community to the presence of federal agents within their neighborhoods. During the Glass House Farms enforcement operation, protesters, including VC Defensa members, built a roadblock using farm equipment at the primary entrance and exit to the Glass House Farms.

One man brought a handgun and shot at officers. Another man, arrested on Wednesday, could be seen throwing large rocks at federal cars on another road where protesters had formed another barricade ambush site.

The feds say Isai Carrillo, arrested Wednesday morning in Oxnard, was throwing rocks at federal agents' cars with Virginia Reyes. Though Reyes is still hiding from officers and considered a fugitive, she and Carrillo are both charged with conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer, a charge that could net them five years in federal prison.

Officers also arrested several people in L.A. and Las Vegas for dropping rocks, bikes, scooters, and flammable liquids on California Highway Patrol officers who were trying to stop other protesters from taking over the freeway.

Ten people have been charged with "obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder" and could spend five years in the federal lockup.

It may come as a surprise to the lofos on the left, but barricading roads, throwing rocks at officers, and shooting at the feds is not protected First Amendment activity.

“While the Constitution protects the freedom of speech and the freedom to peaceably assemble, it does not provide for the freedom to assault federal officers, impede or obstruct federal officers or conspire to do so, or destroy government property,” said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang.

Apparently, there are a lot of people who don’t understand that time, place, and manner restrictions, as well as incitement, are not protected speech. Those lofos include the Portland Police Bureau, but that's a story for another day.

During the ambush by VC Defensa, in addition to the officer who was hurt, the rioters trashed four government vehicles.

And now there's been another arrest in the ambush on a Texas ICE facility.

It was on July 4 that members of the Socialist Rifle Association and John Brown Gun Club, working in concert with an Antifa cell from Dallas and Fort Worth, set up an ambush at the Alvarado, Texas, ICE facility. Explosives were set off to draw out federal officers from the Prairieland ICE facility, and ,when police responded, sharpshooters with the gun club shot a cop in the neck. Fortunately, the police officer survived.

Two of the 18 people arrested in this plot to attack the ICE facility have been brought up on terrorism charges, as I reported in "Antifa Texas ICE Snipers Arrested for Terrorism and Tied to 'No Kings' Protest."

But in the past few days, a female member of the Antifa cell was found and arrested. Andy Ngo reports that "Anarchy Marie," whose real name is Janette Goering, 35, of Carrollton, Texas, is a software engineer who provided support for the conspiracy to attack the ICE facility. She provided the Faraday bag to the leader of the group, who has been likened to a cult leader.

She's been hit with state charges on "aiding the commission of terrorism."

Authorities have arrested another suspect in the North Texas Antifa terror plot & shooting investigation that left an officer shot in the neck. "Anarchy Marie" (alias) allegedly helped the ringleader block his phone signal during the attack. Read my report:https://t.co/u9oUYBvGef — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2025

Members of the cell were part of the John Brown Gun Club and the Socialist Rifle Association—two anarchist gun groups with ties to Antifa. They used some of the same tactics used at the Tacoma, Washington, ICE facility, as I reported in "Yes, We've Seen This Type of Antifa Ambush Attack on ICE Before, and You'll Never Guess Where."

