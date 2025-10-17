Antifa Texas ICE Snipers Arrested for Terrorism and Tied to 'No Kings' Protest

Two Antifa-affiliated attackers who staged a July 4 ambush of the Prairieland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, wounding a police officer, have been indicted on terrorism charges for the first time since President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a terrorist organization. FBI Director Kash Patel called it a "planned and coordinated" terrorist attack.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the indictment online.

As @POTUS has made clear, Antifa is a left-wing terrorist organization. They will be prosecuted as such. https://t.co/bPiE8nqkky — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 16, 2025

The Antifa activists scrawled "No ICE, No Kings" on cars in solidarity with the No Kings protest movement, begun by the Indivisible movement, which is paid for by George Soros's Open Society and other big-dollar donors, were indicted on several charges, including material support for terrorism. (I explain it in this story about Antifa funding: Who's Paying for Antifa and Why Are They Protected by Progressives? Let's Look at the Books.)



The two men, Cameron Arnold, aka Autumn Hill, and Zachary Evetts, are charged with material support for terrorism, attempted murder of federal officers, and firing guns during the attempted murders for the July 4 ambush. They are currently being held without bail in a federal lock-up. Eight others were also arrested for the planned ambush at the Alvarado, Texas, ICE facility.

🚨FIRST EVER ANTIFA TERROR LOCK-UP



For the first time, Antifa-aligned anarchist extremists have been hit with federal terrorism charges after a July 4th attack on an ICE facility in Texas.



Law and order is back. pic.twitter.com/SuuV5fQmaX — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 17, 2025

On July 4, members of the cell used fireworks to draw out the ICE officers and began shooting and lobbing Molotov cocktails when local law enforcement responded. A local Alvarado Police officer was wounded in the neck and survived the initial attack. They were armed with more than 50 firearms, according to the indictment.

The attackers were dressed in the Antifa Black Bloc uniform and were masked. Several of them also wore bulletproof vests and possessed “anarchist literature, tactical maps of federal facilities, and anti-government manifestos” when they were arrested, according to Patel.



Though the media and leftists have tried to once again aver that Antifa is just an idea or doesn't really exist as I wrote about in this story: The 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Crowd Now Claims Antifa Is an Urban Legend, it's clear that they'd qualify for some kind of official status for having the following attributes as I've pointed out many times:

Antifa has a uniform

Antifa has a canon

Antifa has official literature

Antifa has oaths

Antifa has a flag

Antifa has a membership

Antifa has shared goals

Antifa is part of a radical foreign group

Antifa receives training

Antifa actively indoctrinates

Antifa is violent.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told Antifa, "We can, and will, track you down."

We can, and will, track you down.

It’s only a matter of time. https://t.co/dnwXp6Xtwh — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) October 16, 2025

According to the indictment, the members coordinated with one another using encrypted phone apps and coordinated logistics, mapping out the security devices at the ICE facility and other police stations. One Antifa Cell member discussed bringing a wagon to carry all their guns and ammo.

"The goal of the attack was to destroy U.S. federal property and commit acts dangerous to human life intended to influence the policy of the U.S. government and affect government conduct by intimidation and coercion," the indictment read. In one example, one of the conspirators said in an "encrypted chat 'I'm done with peaceful protests. Blue Lives don't matter."

The goals fit with the definition of an act of terrorism.

One of the two indicted for material support of terrorism "told the group that they would use rifles to intimidate law enforcement, saying, 'Cops are not trained or equipped for more than one rifle, so it tends to make them back off."

