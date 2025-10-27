The Convenient Timing of the Portland Police Takedown of Another Antifa Encampment Is Beyond Cynical

We saw what you did there, Portland. Now that a final, final, really final this time decision from a federal appeals court is expected at any moment on President Donald Trump's order to send National Guard soldiers to protect the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, Portland Police have suddenly discovered that there's gambling at Rick's and have moved in to look busy.

For months, Antifa and its communist "comrades" have taken control of areas around the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland. It literally has been an Antifa No-Go zone: If they say "no," you can't go.

Since June, whenever Antifa members wanted to, they could, without any pushback from police, take over the street in front of the facility and leave motorists skedaddling to find another way home. Portland Police Bureau officers have been fine with allowing the Antifa takeover of this area since the violent domestic terror group started its occupation of the area. In fact, police have protected the terror organization's takeover by keeping drivers away from their pet protesters and ordering them to go home another way. Drivers have been threatened with arrest if they attempt to drive slowly through the crowd illegally blocking the road.

In addition to access to an organized safe house in a nearby apartment so they can potty, eat, and, rest to refresh themselves before starting their next shift of vandalism and violence, Antifa has taken over swaths of sidewalks around the facility. The group operates out of a collection of pop-up tents that I've personally seen and have described as grimy and disgusting. Independent journalist Nick Shirley said it looked as if hoarders lived there. How right we are. So in addition to being a health hazard, these various encampments prevent residents from freedom of movement.

I took this picture of some of the fancy food they handed out to their comrades. Where did they order this from, anyway? Who paid for that? Check out my piece Who's Paying for Antifa and Why Are They Protected by Progressives? Let's Look at the Books.









If Antifa can take over any area of its choosing through threats and intimidation, is Portland really a free place to live? Of course not.

Before we get to the part where Portland Police have a sudden bolt of conscience, lets go to the scoreboard.





As news spread that the full 9th Circuit Court of Appeals would hear the closing arguments by the state, city, and mayor wishing to block the president of the United States of America from sending his already federalized Oregon National Guard troops to protect the ICE building and its occupants, the cop shop was ordered to, you know, do something about the terror takeover. Look police-y, you guys!

So in the pouring rain on Saturday night, as Catherine points out here in her piece Portland Police Finally Dismantle Antifa Encampment, the cops, with the help of Oregon State Police, told Antifa, "Hey, guys, we really mean it this time," and took the street back over and took down the encampment. Most of the independent journalists reporting that this was the first time the encampment had been taken down were incorrect. It has been cleared multiple times, according to my source on the ground, but the newbies just haven't been there to see it. Indeed, after it was cleared out in the last couple of weeks, the terror cell resurrected it in another spot, and then moved back to its original sidewalk spot, which is a security nightmare for the ICE officers. Hence the need for the National Guard.

If the city and state succeed in beguiling any dumb judge on the 9th Circuit to stop the deployment of the Guard—after twice already hearing the arguments and ruling in favor of the president—based on this weekend's pretend showdown with Antifa, he or she deserves to be defrocked right now.

