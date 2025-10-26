Portland Police Finally Dismantle Antifa Encampment

After months of near constant violence against the ICE facility in Portland, with Democrat authorities and police protecting Antifa terrorists besieging the facility, the local police have reportedly done what they should have done weeks ago — dismantle Antifa’s encampment.

Independent reporter Nick Sortor shared video of a Portland police officer declaring that the Antifa activities and camps blocking traffic and etc. violated city laws and policies. This is the second Antifa encampment in Portland, replacing the first one to be dismantled. The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo shared video of police clearing the encampment, too.

🚨 BREAKING — ANTIFA TAKES MASSIVE LOSS IN PORTLAND: After our intense pressure campaign, Portland Police have FORCED Antifa to dismantle their camp outside ICE Portland



A Sergeant declared laws will now be ENFORCED in the area of ICE Portland, including: public drinking,… pic.twitter.com/ixSgWDPdkJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 26, 2025

The officer said, “We are going to be more seriously enforcing over the next couple of days disorderly conduct in the second degree. If somebody goes in the street, they’re blocking traffic, that’s disorderly conduct in the second degree. People are going to be going to jail for that, they’re going to be arrested.” He went on to describe other potential violations, including drinking on and setting up campsites on the streets. “We’re going to be trying to correct that so that people can be following these laws,” the officer added. He was repeatedly interrupted by screaming Antifa militants.

Sortor’s video apparently shows citizen journalists trying to assist police in clearing the sidewalk of the trash, vandalism tools, and tents while protestors angrily confront them. Other clips on X confirm his report.

🚨 BREAKING - ANTIFA IN SHAMBLES: Not a single person outside the ICE Portland facility after police RAID their encampment.



"Their encampment has been completely shut down! Not a single member of Antifa. They can no longer be here."



HUGE!pic.twitter.com/i939Dp7aZA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 26, 2025

Portland (Oct. 25) — Antifa and leftist militants rush to hide and save their riot gear and encampment supplies after being ordered to take down their tents. Video by @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/JwKOKOYt1v — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 26, 2025





Since Donald Trump designated Antifa a terrorist organization, any Democrat authorities siding with Antifa should be liable for legal consequences because they are assisting a terrorist movement. And certainly those funding Antifa need to be exposed and held accountable for fueling dangerous and potentially deadly violence with their cash.

This weekend saw more fighting between federal law enforcement and the vicious, bloodthirsty thugs infesting Portland’s streets. Attacks on ICE agents are up 1000% nationwide.

The UK Daily Mail reported that Portland Antifa group were so dangerous in their violence very early on Saturday that ICE agents had to use smoke grenades and rubber bullets. Breitbart added that opposing groups of protesters also squared off:

A group of masked protestors dressed in black clashed with a group of conservative activists, one of whom was draped in a Make America Great Again flag. Independent journalist Cam Higby was among those who claimed to have been assaulted… The nights of violence, fireworks, and smoke bombs have continued as the Trump administration urges a federal judge to end a restraining order blocking the president from sending the National Guard into Portland to clear what has been a site of mayhem for months.

The Trump White House promised that the administration would be investigating Antifa and its funding sources after the president designated the movement a domestic terror organization. And hopefully the Portland police are actually going to stand up for the rule of law now.

