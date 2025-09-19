Gov. Pritzker Says ICE Arrests Citizens, Denies Any Emergency

The governor of Illinois has lost billions of dollars on funding illegal aliens, violent crime is rampant in Chicago, the state is overburdened with the number of illegal aliens it has brought in, and an illegal alien criminal nearly killed an ICE agent in Chicago last week. But Pritzker decided his next move should be blatantly lying about ICE and the crisis in his state.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) is quite possibly violating federal immigration law by shielding illegal aliens and interfering with federal immigration enforcement. Not only that, he is now making false accusations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a time when attacks on ICE officers are up 1000%, with one near-deadly attack on Sept. 12 by an illegal alien criminal who almost killed the officer.

Pritzker spent over $2.5 billion in taxpayer money on illegal aliens, even as Illinois faces a $3 billion+ deficit. Already in the last couple of weeks, ICE agents and their law enforcement partners have arrested 400 illegal alien criminals in the Chicago area. Heck yes, Illinois has a crisis, particularly caused and fueled by its sanctuary policies. But Pritzker wailed in a new op-ed for Democratic Underground that he fears “invasion” because Donald Trump proposed to send the National Guard.

“Even though there is no emergency or insurrection, Donald Trump has put blue states that he considers his enemies in the crosshairs for political punishment,” Pritzker accused. This is the man who thought Jan. 6 was practically the worst “insurrection” ever. But not the crime crisis in Chicago, oh no! The governor then went on to make the imbecilic claim that ICE is arresting American citizens rather than illegal aliens: “We have to support our communities as Trump’s ICE agents run rampant on our streets with impunity and detain U.S. citizens—while at the same time navigating the ongoing threats of sending in the National Guard.”

This is not only false information; it is dangerous because, as I noted above, attacks on ICE officers are up 1000%. Pritzker is lying about ICE, knowing that many of his constituents will believe him and try to take it out on law enforcement.

Pritzker sobbed that Chicago is “the most American of cities,” one “too great, too beloved, and too resilient to ever embrace a small-minded wannabe dictator like [Trump].” He asserted that Trump‘s proposed move has nothing to do with violent crime and is purely about political power. In reality, Pritzker is the one who does not care about crime and simply wants to retain political power at all costs.

The governor then engaged in some deceptive statistics. For example, it is true that Chicago’s homicide rate has allegedly fallen since 2021 (presuming we can trust authorities there, which we can’t), but the number of people killed in Chicago so far this year is already three-fifths of the number for the entire year of 2019. Pritzker also conveniently forgot to mention that Chicago was again last year the homicide capital of the United States, a title it has held for 13 years straight.

Having omitted these pertinent facts, Pritzker blustered about Trump, “Chaos and destabilization are the means. Eroding our democratic institutions is his end-goal.”

Pritzker bragged about Illinois laws and accused Republicans of trying to create chaos and impoverishment. It is such a ridiculous flipping of reality on its head that it is hardly worth addressing. What is insidious is that Pritzker is deliberately riling up hatred against Trump and federal law enforcement with lies and half-truths. “I’m asking you, my fellow Americans across the nation: instead of being bystanders, be upstanders for our democracy,” he raved.

He openly bragged about coordinating a whole campaign that included immigration activists, government officials, and business leaders to thwart Trump‘s efforts. This would seem to violate 18 U.S. Code § 111, which bans interference with federal immigration officers, and 8 U.S. Code § 1324, which prohibits Americans from harboring and shielding illegal aliens.

Pritzker was right about one thing — we need to “[b]e loud for America,” loud in exposing and urging accountability for these evil officials and their violence-inducing, law-breaking lies.

