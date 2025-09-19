TPUSA Has 62,000 Chapter Requests

TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk is even more powerful after his assassination than during his life.

A few weeks ago, Turning Point USA team members were unsure if they could ever meet Charlie Kirk’s goal of having a chapter at every single one of America’s 23,000 high schools. Now, with over 60,000 chapter requests from high school and college students, it seems Charlie Kirk‘s death unleashed a flood of patriotism and fervor such as no one could have predicted.

Advertisement

TPUSA’s board announced yesterday that Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, would be taking over as CEO and chairwoman of the board, following Charlie’s expressed wishes to that end. But afterwards, the organization had a more stunning announcement to make.

Related: TPUSA Names Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika as New CEO

In an X post Thursday, Turning Point USA declared, “In the past 8 days, TPUSA has received 62,000+ requests from high school and college students nationwide to start a chapter or get involved with an existing chapter.”

Many thousands of people, not just in America but around the world, have attended vigils honoring Charlie Kirk, from Washington, D.C., to Arizona and from Australia to England. Kirk not only inspired a new generation of young patriots, but he is a hero to lovers of freedom from all age groups and many nations.

NEW: So far, thousands of people have attended Charlie Kirk vigils and memorials across Washington. From Seattle to Lynden, the outpouring of support shows just how much of an impact the late Turning Point USA leader had on this state. And there are even more to come.@choeshow… pic.twitter.com/83fr6jxbFd — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 17, 2025

Advertisement

Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, a little over a week ago, at Utah Valley University while he was answering a question about transgender mass shooters. Tyler Robinson, a radical LGBTQ leftist in a romantic relationship with a transgender person, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder for Kirk’s death, a charge that could carry the death sentence. Robinson has also been charged with multiple other crimes, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

For Our VIPs: Dems Can’t Stop: County Fair Boots Dem Booth for Pro-Murder Buttons

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray, who announced the charges, emphasized the politically charged nature of the assassination and stated that he intends to seek capital punishment for Robinson if the young criminal is convicted.

Around our country, young people are promising to take up Kirk’s mission and continue his work. Tyler Robinson inflicted a horrible loss when he killed Charlie Kirk, but if he thought he was going to end the movement that Kirk started, he could not have been more wrong. He only made it more determined than ever before.

Advertisement

Honor Charlie Kirk with your courage.



Lead boldly and fearlessly.



Carry on the torch.



We have a country to save. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) September 11, 2025

Democrats are growing increasingly violent, but conservatives are not asleep at the wheel as they were for some years. We see what they are trying to do, and we are not going to allow it to happen. As Charlie Kirk always used to say, we have a country to save.

Here at PJ Media, we know you want the news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.