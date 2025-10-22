Portland Soccer Club Backer an Antifa Ringleader?

A popular professional soccer club in Portland, Oregon, and the leader of its supporting nonprofit are apparently trying to make Antifa violence mainstream.

Major League Soccer club the Portland Timbers currently has large Antifa posters hanging at its clubhouse. This is no mistake, according to The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo, who says the man who helps lead the nonprofit behind the club has spent years aggressively trying to make leftist political violence acceptable and mainstream. Even sports is just a tool toward revolution for Marxists.

I’ve been made aware that the leader of the Portland nonprofit supporting the @TimbersFC soccer team has been identified as an active Antifa who allegedly made a false claim to the Portland Police saying I threatened his group. That accusation is entirely false and defamatory.… pic.twitter.com/2ww7cMpZ65 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 22, 2025

Ngo accused Stephen Lewis, chair of 107IST, of being among the group’s leaders who have spent years promoting Antifa symbols and messaging. “He has openly advocated for using the Iron Front emblem — a symbol associated with Antifa’s organized terrorist networks,” Ngo wrote, noting that two North Texas Antifa members have now been federally indicted over their role in a terror plot, marking the first such major case since Trump designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Meanwhile, Portland Police will not tell Ngo what charges Lewis brought against him, which is hardly surprising since Portland Police are actively shielding Antifa protesters who assault federal officers and journalists.

MLS allows Antifa imagery at games, Ngo explained, which is why the Timbers have apparently found it all too easy to turn their soccer club into a political propaganda conduit.

Portland: The Timbers Army clubhouse for fans of the @TimbersFC, has put up more Antifa propaganda at its building on SW Morrison Street. Many members of the fan club are members of Antifa. It has been a top-agenda item for the fan club to mainstream Antifa symbols and messaging… pic.twitter.com/5g0Mmi5CdQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 22, 2025

The question is — if Lewis advocates violence, has he committed violence? How many crimes has he committed? Has he participated in assaults, even perhaps on federal officers? Who knows?

This is why Antifa is so dangerous. It has funding and support from powerful billionaires like George Soros down to local “nonprofits.” Lewis backs a professional soccer club with hundreds of thousands of fans. And he uses sports as a tool to radicalize fans with militant Marxist propaganda.

MLS should not allow symbols from a designated domestic terror organization at its games. And it seems fairly obvious that Stephen Lewis needs at least to be investigated — possibly by the feds, given his apparent Antifa affiliation and the pro-Antifa sentiments of Portland Police authorities. His violent, vicious propaganda has real-world consequences — and authorities cannot afford to look away.

