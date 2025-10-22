Trump Counterterrorism Eliminates 370 Jihadis in 9 Months

The Trump administration’s counterterrorism efforts so far this year have taken out close to 400 terrorists, according to a new interview.

While the Biden administration allowed an unknown number of terrorists to enter the country illegally, and even allegedly permitted some jihadis to obtain visas (like the Oct. 7 terrorist just arrested in Louisiana), the Trump administration has stepped up its counterterrorism efforts abroad and is preparing to do so right here in America as well.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president and the senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, told Just the News about the 370 eliminated terrorists, “We're actually turning most of them into red mist.”

Gorka clarified that, in fact, the Trump administration has taken out more than 370 jihadis, but that is the declassified number that does not include the campaign against the Houthis. “So outside of the Houthis campaign, we have killed 370 leading jihadists around the globe,” Gorka stated.

He described the targets as “those who have blood on their hands, have killed Americans, or who are planning to kill Americans. So as we say in the National Security Council, America's back in the business of counterterrorism, thanks to President Trump.”

The terrorists who went to their eternal punishment this year include the following:

• Abu Khadijah, a top Islamic State (ISIS) leader whose death was confirmed by Iraq in the spring • Ahmed Maeleninine, an ISIS recruiter, financier, and external operations leader who was taken out in Somalia • Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, a senior leader in Hurras al-Din, the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Gorka also told Just the News that the FB, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are cracking down on domestic terrorist cells and those who fund terrorist movements.

These include not only Islamic terrorists, but also leftist domestic terrorists, like the two Antifa members newly charged in connection with the attack on the ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, this year. “The statutes are very, very clear. It's called material support to terrorism if you are giving aid and succor, if you are financing violent acts against the constitutional order of the United States, if you're targeting innocent Americans like my friend Charlie Kirk, then we will use all legal tools against you,” Gorka vowed. Kirk was assassinated by a radical LGBTQ leftist, Tyler Robinson, who was possibly part of a larger movement.

Gorka argued, “It's the same, whether it's the mafia or whether it's al Qaeda, whether it's ISIS or Antifa, the newly designated terrorist organization, we follow the money, and we will follow the money.”

Gorka said the strikes against suspected terrorists have been coupled with other major victories, including the liberation of 76 Americans held hostage by terrorists or prisoner by enemy countries as well as the capture of some terrorists to face justice in the U.S. courts, including an alleged participant in the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. troops during the bungled withdrawal from that country.

Now, if only the administration can recognize that the jihadi regimes in Syria and Gaza currently massacring their own people are equally blood-stained, we will truly have a government for the first time in many decades in America that is completely clear-sighted about the gargantuan threat of Islamic and leftist terrorism.

