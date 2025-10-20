‘The Long Game’: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Exposes Hamas’s Global Goals

Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas co-founder, has a warning for those prematurely optimistic about Hamas allegedly playing a less active role in governing Gaza: Hamas is playing for the long-term and globalized jihad.

In a recent lengthy X post titled, “The Long Game: Why Hamas stepping down doesn’t mean the end,” Yousef cautioned Westerners against believing that even if Hamas does publicly agree to less direct control over the government in Gaza, that does not in the least mean they have changed their goals or accepted a gradual fading away. Rather, this is just a reset, part of their bloody and destructive plan for regrouping and operating on a larger scale a few years from now. This is especially true since many thousands of Westerners are now actively on the side of Hamas against Israel. “They’re not disappearing; they’re going underground.”

Yousef firstly linked Hamas back to the Muslim Brotherhood, a Qatari-backed transnational Islamic terror group. “The Muslim Brotherhood and its branch, Hamas, aren’t just militant groups—they’re master strategists, patiently building a global network to spread their ideology of an Islamic caliphate,” he warned. “For nearly a century, they’ve used a two-pronged approach: dawa, or preaching, and financial jihad, which masks charity as a tool to exploit poor, desperate communities.”

When these terrorist groups fund allegedly civilian entities, what they are really doing is making the civilian entities part of their movement. Indeed, in Gaza, schools, hospitals, mosques, and other civilian structures are often used as shields for terrorist bases, jihadi training centers, or storehouses for weapons. “By investing in mosques, schools, and aid programs, they indoctrinate entire generations, turning despair into devotion,” Yousef wrote. “Unlike ISIS, who rush into violence, the Brotherhood plays the long game, inspired by Muhammad’s 15-year campaign in Mecca—preaching faith, building loyalty, then striking from Medina.”

Watch: Hamas terrorists teach a child (yes a child) to shoot a rifle.



The footage uncovered by the @IDF is believed to be from a summer camp run by the terrorist organization.



Hamas intentionally endangers innocent children in Gaza. #FreeGazaFromHamas pic.twitter.com/eERTZ4d749 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 24, 2023

Yousef continued, “Hamas, as their Palestinian arm, followed this playbook: for 15 years, they avoided war with Israel, focusing on shifting Palestinians from nationalism to jihadism through schools and charities. Only in 1987’s first intifada did they declare war, and by 2006, they held Gaza, building tunnels and momentum.”

Now, post-October 7th, they’re resetting. Governing Gaza was a liability—dealing with hospitals and garbage dulled their edge. By stepping down, maybe even disarming, they’re dodging blame for Gaza’s destruction while the world pours billions—70 billion, to be exact—into rebuilding.

It seems extremely unlikely Hamas would disarm, especially since they already violated the ceasefire and attacked Israeli soldiers. In fact, Hamas just expressed its intention of not disarming. But even if they do fade into the background, it will just be a ruse. Perhaps when the Palestinian Authority recently invited Hamas to unify with them, that was part of the deception.

Yousef emphasized: “That’s their genius: let others handle the rubble they caused, while they recruit globally, exploiting Gaza’s tragedy to demonize Israel and spread hatred. They’re not disappearing; they’re going underground, rebuilding mosques and charities to groom the next wave of jihadis, fueled by youth and indoctrination.”

This is where Western leaders, especially Americans, have to understand the demonic deception of Islamic terrorists. “Here’s the blind spot: world leaders might think Hamas stepping down means peace. It doesn’t,” Yousef stated. “It’s a phase shift. In Jordan, they’re diplomatic; in the West, they’re charitable. But the goal—an Islamic caliphate—never changes. They’ll use diplomacy if it works, violence if it doesn’t.”

He insisted, “They thrive in chaos, and Gaza’s devastation is their recruiting ad. Policymakers, take note: don’t be fooled by their humanitarian facade. Track their funding—NGOs, mosques, charities WORLD WIDE. Expose their propaganda in schools and online. Cut their access to rebuild funds, cease their properties and FREEZE their banking systems from Islamic trusts to crypto currencies.” Billions of dollars have poured into Gaza alone, and instead of using that money to create an economic powerhouse or rebuild, the jihadis simply put ever more money toward their goal of wiping Israel off the map and taking over the West.

As Yousef strongly warned us, “They’ve already awakened millions to their cause. Ignore them, and in 15 years, they’ll surprise us again—elections, coups, or another October 7th. Act now, or we’re just bankrolling their next move.” The choice is ours.

