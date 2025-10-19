Hamas Violates Ceasefire, Israel Hits Terror Targets

The ceasefire between genocidal “death cult” Hamas and Israel lasted about as long as any reasonable person could have expected before the Jew-hating terrorists violated the agreement and war restarted.

Advertisement

Hamas fired an anti-tank missile and gunshots at Israeli soldiers who were in the Israeli-controlled area as per the agreement. Israel posted about two soldiers killed in Gaza; it’s not clear if they were killed in this attack or a previous one. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it has resumed operations against terror targets in a necessary move for its own defense.

🎥WATCH: Several armed terrorists identified approaching IDF forces operating in the Beit Lahia area behind the yellow line, posing an immediate threat to the troops.



In accordance with the ceasefire agreement, the terrorists were struck after crossing the yellow line. pic.twitter.com/sl7mS98Lmi — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 19, 2025

Hamas was kidnapping and murdering Gazans from rival factions as soon as the ceasefire came into force, but apparently they got tired of killing their own people and went back to shooting at Israeli soldiers. Surprise, surprise. Who would have thought?

Related: Israel Reveals the Jihadis It Released to Bring Back the Hostages

Advertisement

The IDF X post explained, “In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza.”

We mourn the loss of two IDF soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion, who fell in combat in southern Gaza:



🕯️ Major Yaniv Kula, 26, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut

🕯️ Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut



Our hearts are with their families and loved… pic.twitter.com/Cb0L0aMI6a — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 19, 2025

IDF added a fact that ought to have been blindingly obvious to the whole world after Oct. 7, but which for some reason seems less acknowledged than ever now: “Hamas is a terrorist death cult that honors no agreement. The IDF is now delivering the only response these barbarians understand. Every cry for ‘proportionality’ from the progressive mob is a demand for Israel to submit to terror. The mask is off. This is righteous and necessary.”

Amen. You cannot hope to make peace with terrorists who openly express their goal of wiping you off the planet. The last few living Israeli hostages are home; now it’s time to hit the terror-infested, jihadi-run hellhole of Gaza harder than ever.

Advertisement

At Times Square, our message is clear:



Barely days into a ceasefire, Hamas turned its weapons on Palestinians to reassert control through fear & violence.



The world watches. The ceasefire must be upheld. Hamas must go. Gaza must be demilitarized. pic.twitter.com/QWIglpDKXx — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 19, 2025

Until Hamas is destroyed, the terror-funding Palestinian Authority is defunded, and Israel is in total control of Gaza, the terrorism will never stop. Israel is absolutely right — Gaza has to be demilitarized. Without that happening, Israelis will continue to die and there never will be peace.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on Islamic terrorism and President Trump's historic work in the Middle East. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.