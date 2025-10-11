Hamas Rounding Up Gazans From IDF-Evacuated Areas: Report

Terror group Hamas, which of course has no intention of disarming and vacating the Gaza Strip unless Israel and America force it militarily to do so, is already reportedly rounding up Gazans in areas that Israeli forces have vacated, for interrogation and even possibly execution.

A senior Hamas official already said on Arab TV that he expects his group to release Israeli hostages in a period of time up to months in the future. The terrorists and their salary-payers in the Palestinian Authority (PA) are delighted with the peace deal, as giving them the opportunity to regroup, terrorize any locals who might have cooperated with Israel, obtain release of jihadi prisoners, and regain territory for which Israeli soldiers shed their blood without any effort on Hamas’s part.

From the BBC:

Hamas has recalled about 7,000 members of its security forces to reassert control over areas of Gaza recently vacated by Israeli troops, according to local sources. The Palestinian group also appointed five new governors all with military backgrounds, some of whom previously commanded brigades in its armed wing… A retired security officer who served for years with the Palestinian Authority in Gaza said… ‘Hamas hasn't changed. It still believes that weapons and violence are the only means to keep its movement alive… Gaza is flooded with arms’.

This illustrates the tribal warfare of the so-called Palestinians killing each other when there are no Israelis around to kill, about which Hamas co-founder’s son Mosab Hassan Yousef warned us.

It would hardly be a surprise if Hamas were in fact firing on its own people again, as it did whenever Gazans tried to take advantage of Israeli warnings and evacuate targeted areas. After all, the terrorists always use human shields, which is why they stash their weapons and bases in or under civilian structures.

Another fact which is obvious is that Hamas is not worried about Western demands for it to be dismantled or kicked out of Gaza, which is not really that surprising, given that the PA told Hamas to “unify with us.”

The main point is that nothing seems to be changing in Gaza. Just as the PA pretended to be tending toward reform, but still continued to fund the pay-for-slay program up to the present, it appears that, naturally, the Islamists are not going to change their spots. After all, they have the sympathy of nearly the whole world on their side, and their religion commands them to kill Jews. Why change?

Some of the Gazan “civilians,” the majority of whom support jihad, are already back to calling for massacre of Jews:

The heartbreaking and ugly truth is that until Hamas is destroyed and the PA dismantled, there will never be peace in Gaza or for Israel. Terrorists do not stop being terrorists because they are given concessions — that method has been tried and failed over and over and over since Israel’s modern rebirth, and even before, with the British creation of Jordan.

Until the Israeli hostages are released, we have absolutely no idea whether the Palestinian authorities will live up to any part of the peace deal. In fact, if their actions so far are any indication, we sadly won’t be seeing any of the hostages for a very long time.

