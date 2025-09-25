Iran-Backed Houthis Fire on Israeli Civilians As Hamas Uses Hospital for Launch Site

Catherine Salgado | 12:38 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

Iranian-backed Houthis seriously injured multiple Israeli civilians in a new drone attack, while Hamas once again used a hospital in Gaza as a launch site. And yet multiple Western so-called democracies just rewarded the terrorists by recognizing a state of Palestine, which has never existed, but which is the whole goal of these devastating attacks.

Over the Jewish feast of Rosh Hashanah, or the religious new year, Iranian-backed Houthis launched a drone attack on the Israeli city of Eilat, wounding multiple civilians:

Meanwhile, Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza — which sources previously identified as a location where Hamas stashes many weapons and other equipment — is once again a civilian shield for terrorists:

As of last summer, 80% of Gazans believed that the Oct. 7 atrocities, the worst day of massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, had advanced their national interests. The truly horrifying part is that they were right. Hamas killed over 1,200 Israelis in the most brutal and perverted ways possible; they kidnapped or gunned down whole families, raped women to death, burned babies alive, and ever since have been holding dozens of Israelis hostage in extremely inhumane conditions while repeatedly killing Israeli civilians and soldiers. 

On Oct. 7, Gazans filled the streets screaming their ecstasy at the massacre to the skies, and hostages have testified that not a single Gazan civilian tried to help them — many “civilians” even tried to abuse and/or kill them. These are the people the leaders of the West want to reward?

There is no empathy for the Israeli civilians and soldiers whom the terrorists are still killing or for the nearly 50 Israeli hostages in captivity in Gaza. All the global governments’ empathy is for the jihad-loving Gazans, genocidal Hamas, and the terror-funding Palestinian Authority. And yet the so-called Palestinians do not have any right to Israeli land, not to mention that they have rejected every offer of their own state in favor of trying to wipe Israel off the map.

This is the Holocaust of our times, with Islamic terrorists’ genocidal intentions painted in the blood of their victims.

