Israel, IDF Eyewitness Confirm Hamas Beheaded Baby

As usual, the leftist fact-checkers were premature in their eagerness to bash Israel and defend Islamic terrorists. After weeks of controversy over an unconfirmed report that Hamas beheaded babies, the State of Israel and an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) colonel have confirmed that at least one baby was decapitated during the bloody Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel Oct. 7.

I wrote back on Oct. 10 about the report of beheaded babies in Kfar Aza, a village devastated by the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught. i24News correspondent Nicole Zedek reported from the site.

David, it’s hard to even explain exactly just the mass casualties that happened right here. In fact, the Israeli military says they still don’t have a clear number…Babies, their heads cut off, that’s what they said; gunned down — families, completely gunned down in their beds.

Zedek later caught a lot of hate for reporting that babies were beheaded, so she doubled down and insisted that she had received her information from the IDF soldiers who found the bodies. As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer pointed out, not only was there testimony supporting the claim that Hamas beheaded babies, but people who were fixating on whether babies were beheaded, stabbed, or burned were also missing the main point: that terrorists viciously slaughtered babies.

But that’s what the media did, of course; they fixated on the supposedly “false claim” of beheading because they love to bash Israel and to be on the side of Palestinian terrorists. That’s why so many of them fell for the fake news about Israel hitting a Gaza hospital, which was actually damaged by a misfired Hamas rocket.

Now, the State of Israel’s official Twitter/X account and the IDF officer who found a beheaded baby have confirmed that Hamas terrorists indeed decapitated at least one baby. I’m still waiting for my apology from Facebook, which accused me of spreading false information, arguing in its fact-check there was “no evidence” that Hamas beheaded babies.

On Oct. 26, the State of Israel’s official Twitter/X account shared a video clip of IDF Col. Golan Vach describing how he found the burned and brutalized bodies of multiple Israeli civilians, including a beheaded baby:

(Trigger warning ⚠️) Listen to the eyewitness accounts of the

8 burned babies and one beheaded baby which were butchered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th. Pure evil. 📸@MailOnline pic.twitter.com/L4xwhSJwoh — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 26, 2023

Standing before a burned and ravaged house, Col. Vach explained to a journalist, “I found here two couples, two men and women, and inside we… found eight babies, burned, in this corner, among [other] people burned in the house, a total of 19 people.” That was just one house, and there were 19 people burned to death by Palestinian terrorists. “We knew where it was, I — I pointed [out] the house.”

The journalist questioning Vach pressed him, “Did you see that baby yourself?” Vach immediately answered, “I — I evacuated the mother and the baby… Yeah, I saw it. I saw that baby.”

The journalist clarified, “Beheaded?”

“Beheaded,” Vach confirmed.

“That must have been absolutely awful,” the journalist said.

“Yes, it was,” Vach replied. One can only imagine how awful — and how horribly painful it was for the babies and adults to die that way, decapitated or burned to death.

Below is another video of Col. Vach, shared by IDF’s Hananya Naftali, explaining that Vach held the corpse of the beheaded baby:

Devastating Testimony: IDF Col. Golan Vach reveals the heart-wrenching moment he personally carried the lifeless, beheaded body of an innocent baby in Kibbutz Be'eri. A harrowing reminder of the realities faced on the ground. pic.twitter.com/UgKipqOLDt — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 26, 2023

In the video, Vach said, “Along the way that we have just walked, we found 20 victims, all dead.” He went on, “But when we got to this house, I saw something I never faced before. It was a woman, lying here,” pointing to one part of the destroyed house, “it was still burning, so she could be recognized.” Hamas set fire to the woman, who was holding a baby. “She was shot in the back, and she was protecting a baby, a baby, a small baby, I don’t know exactly,” demonstrating the approximate size of the tiny mutilated corpse with his hands, “one or two years, and the baby was decapitated.”

At this point, Vach paused, clearly moved. “I carried the baby in my own hands, okay?” the IDF colonel added, holding out his now-empty hands, as so many Israelis’ hands are empty now of the loved ones murdered or taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists, with the support of the Palestinian Authority.

Yet thousands of people around the world — including woke Americans — took to the streets or social media to celebrate these atrocities and express support and sympathy for the terrorists and Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, and where the overwhelming majority of civilians previously expressed support for jihad against Israel!

Hamas terrorists are demonic. Yes, they really did behead a baby and did set fire to and mutilate women and children. Israel is not only fighting for survival against Hamas, but it is also fighting pure evil.