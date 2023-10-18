Nikki Haley and Why the U.S. Can’t Ship Anti-Semitic Palestinians Here

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley displayed a shamefully superficial understanding of Israel-hating Palestinians in Gaza while seemingly endorsing a proposal to ship up to a million Palestinians to America. She has since backtracked — but since others are urging that we bring Gazans here, it’s important to know why the U.S. should not bring ANY Gazans to America.

Haley made her comments on CNN, that bastion of inanity, while speaking to Jake Tapper. The context was a statement from GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said in Iowa on Saturday, “I don’t know what Biden’s going to do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-Semitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist.” DeSantis’s observation was accurate, but Tapper asked her for her reaction, Haley seemingly didn’t agree with the Florida governor:

You gotta understand, whether we’re talking about Gazans and Palestinians, um, you know, all of them don’t—you’ve got half of them at the time that I was there didn’t want to be under Hamas’s rule. They didn’t want to have terrorists overseeing them. They knew that they were living a terrible life because of Hamas. You had the other half that supported Hamas and wanted to be a part of that. We see that with Iran too. The Iranian people don’t want to be under that Iranian regime… There are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists and that’s what we have to do.

WATCH: Candidate Nikki Haley argues for bringing Palestinian refugees to the U.S. According to Pew polling from 2013, 62% of Palestinians support suicide bombing against civilian targets. We cannot import foreign peoples who do not share our culture & values! #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/dGO9Ty5hYe — Citizens for Renewing America (@amrenewcitizen) October 17, 2023

Haley has since clarified, asserting to Fox News that she never supported bringing Gazans to America, rather that they should go to other Muslim countries. She stood by her claim that half of Palestinians don’t want to live under Hamas rule. As DeSantis pointed out on the Megyn Kelly show, however, why would Haley have talked about dividing civilians and terrorists, saying that “America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists and that’s what we have to do,” if she hadn’t meant to support the idea of bringing Palestinians to the U.S.? DeSantis called her bluff. She got heat for her comments and apparently changed her story.

As Citizens for Renewing America observed, Pew Research polling from 2013 found that 62% of Palestinian Muslims supported suicide bombing. More recently, a 2021 poll found that 67% of Palestinians altogether supported either Palestinian Authority (PA) President Abbas’s Fatah (14%) or Hamas (53%). Hamas is, of course, a terrorist entity, and the PA under Abbas spends millions on its Pay-for-Slay program, which financially incentivizes terrorism. Therefore, at least 67% of Palestinians were in support of terrorist jihad against Israel as of 2021.

In fact, according to JihadWatch, the PA will pay $2.789 million to the families of the very Hamas terrorists who committed horrific atrocities this month on Israelis! That same 2021 poll recorded that a whopping 94% of Palestinians were “proud” of the Gaza Strip’s behavior during a military clash with Israel — and simultaneously critical of Israel, which was defending itself from a Hamas rocket attack and Palestinian violence.

Furthermore, in my opinion, it would be impossible to be certain of separating out the Palestinians who support brutally murdering Jews from those who are supposedly less supportive of violent jihad (though still conditioned to be anti-Semitic). How on earth would such vetting be carried out, practically speaking? How could you be certain that any of the Palestinians brought over did not secretly harbor violent designs on Jews? After all, the number of terrorists and potential terrorists entering the U.S. illegally under the Biden administration has skyrocketed. The administration isn’t exactly reliable when it comes to preventing terrorist entry.

Not only that but an individual Palestinian’s dislike for living under Hamas control (which is miserable) does not in the least guarantee that Palestinians’ willingness to assimilate peacefully and easily into Western/American society. There is a type of cultural imperialism that assumes everyone in the world basically thinks similarly to how we think; so advocates for bringing Gazans here assume that individuals discontented with their squalid surroundings could therefore coexist in peace and love with Jewish Americans—or any Americans. That’s a ridiculous assumption.

In fact, “Palestinians” were invented as a “people” in the 1960s for the express purpose of falsely claiming Israeli land, and “Palestinians” have been brainwashed to hate Israel ever since. Don’t forget that Fatah called Jews “apes and pigs” and both Hamas and Fatah called for killing Jews after the vicious terrorist attack on Israelis.

Islamic scriptures demonize Jews, as PJ Media’s Robert Spencer explained, and Palestinian leadership has long insisted that killing Jews is a holy work, a service to Allah and Islam. On top of that, Palestinian terrorists argue — falsely — that Israeli land rightfully belongs to them and that the Israelis are usurpers, colonizers, and occupiers. The religious and political ideology is pounded into every Palestinian’s head practically from the cradle.

Thus Hamas TV shows for little kids in Gaza encourage children to want to murder Jews, glorifying terrorism. Palestinians run annual summer camps to train child jihadi soldiers. JihadWatch recently highlighted a video of young Palestinian students at a United Nations school who can’t wait to start killing Jews. Here are just a few of the stunning comments of the Palestinian children:

Nur Taha, UNRWA student: “Yes, they teach us that the Zionists are our enemy, and [we] must fight them…With Allah’s help, I will fight for ISIS, the Islamic State.” Arafat, UNRWA student: “They teach us in school that Jews are fickle, bad people. I am ready to stab a Jew {smiling} and drive [a car] over them.” Mohammed Richie, UNRWA student: “We have to constantly stab them, drive over them and shoot them [the Jews].” Anonymous UNRWA student: “Stabbing and running over Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians. I’m going to run them over and stab them with knives.” Mohammed Sedeh, UNRWA student: “Right now, I am prepared to be a suicide bomber.”

And some Americans think it’s a good idea to bring Palestinians to America?

Listen to these Palestinian kids. Hard to comprehend hatred like this. One child says ‘Right now, I am prepared to be a suicide bomber’ Insane. pic.twitter.com/fQoZt3g6zy — Josh Power 🇺🇸 (@JoshPower80) October 13, 2023

These are CHILDREN. From the toddlers to the mothers to the terrorists, all Palestinians have been conditioned perpetually, for years and years, to hate Jews and to believe wiping Israel off the map is the will of Allah. That is why it would be so terribly dangerous to bring up to a million Palestinians — or any Palestinians — to America. Planting individuals who have grown up on a diet of anti-Semitic terrorist rhetoric in America is asking to share the same fate as Israel is currently suffering.