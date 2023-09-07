A Shocking Number of Illegal Aliens Flagged as National Security Risks

In a sobering reminder of the magnitude of the Biden border crisis, almost 75,000 illegal migrants were flagged this fiscal year as potential national security risks—that is, potential terrorists or individuals with terrorist ties.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, which ended as of last October, there was also a 600% spike in potential “national security risk” migrants, a total of 25,627 individuals. But that crisis of potential terrorists coming across the southern border has seemingly gotten exponentially worse this fiscal year.

From The Daily Caller:

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flagged 74,904 illegal migrants nationwide for potentially posing risks to national security between October 2022 and August, according to CBP data obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Certain illegal migrants are deemed to be “special interest aliens” because they may have travel patterns that “possibly have a nexus to terrorism” or may come from countries with such ties, according to a 2019 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fact sheet. Border Patrol agents encountered 25,627 “special interest” illegal migrants in fiscal year 2022, compared to 3,675 encounters in fiscal year 2021, according to internal agency data previously obtained by the DCNF.

Former acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan emphasized the danger of releasing such migrants, as the feds have done. “So why is it so important to track them down? Because they’re freaking special interest aliens that were smuggled in by somebody with connections to terrorism. Come on, guys,” he told Daily Caller. “Follow the bouncing ball. I mean, the reason it’s so important is twofold. One, they actually were connected to someone who is connected to a terrorist organization and [two], they’re special interest aliens.”

An estimated 7,000 illegal aliens are reportedly pouring into the United States daily under the Biden administration. That massive migrant flood includes thousands of criminals—and individuals with terrorist ties, it seems.

Daily Caller did note, “Special interest aliens [SIA] are different from illegal migrants whose names appear on the terror watchlist, according to DHS.” Rather, being an SIA means “that the travel and behavior of such individuals indicates a possible nexus to nefarious activity (including terrorism) and, at a minimum, provides indicators that necessitate heightened screening and further investigation,” DHS stated in 2019.

Federal authorities do release SIAs into the U.S., which is certainly concerning. For instance, over a dozen Uzbek aliens who gained illegal entry to the country through an ISIS-tied smuggler were released, and the FBI is now looking for them. The Biden border crisis continues to put Americans at risk.