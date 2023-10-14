Guess Where Democrats Want Palestinian Refugees to Go

According to experts, as many as a million Palestinian refugees are expected to flee the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

And guess where radical leftists want them to go? That’s right: The United States.

“Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children. The international community, as well as the United States, should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, the New York Democrat and “Squad” member who pulled the fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building last month in an attempt to delay a vote to avert a government shutdown.

Republicans have already thrown cold water on this idea.

“The U.S. is the most generous nation in the world, but we are in no position to accept additional refugees, especially from a region with as high a risk of terrorism, given our nation’s inability to secure our own border or vet those who are already here,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) told The New York Post.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told the Post that “the entire focus of the United States right now should be on rescuing American hostages, and making sure that Israel has every resource needed to defeat Iran backed-Hamas and defend its homeland.”

“Iran should take responsibility for any Palestinian refugees caused by its proxy … war with Israel. Iran is responsible for the death and destruction,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said. “It should be responsible for refugees as well.”

The White House so far has been noncommittal on the issue of accepting refugees from the conflict it contributed to by appeasing Iran, which has not only funded Hamas and Hezbollah, but has provided logistical support to as well.

“We continue to provide support to Palestinian refugees through the UN,” a White House spokesman said. “The United States also has a worldwide refugee resettlement program in partnership with The UN Refugee Agency.”

The United States is already overrun by illegal immigrants who have been coming across the southern border. How can Bowman possibly argue that it makes sense for the United States to accept so many refugees and effectively screen and vet them for links to terrorism? We can’t. What Bowman is advocating for is the exploitation of the goodwill of the United States and potentially allowing in Hamas terrorists.