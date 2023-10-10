Iran Will Never Be Held Accountable As Long As Democrats Are in Charge

The Biden administration may be in denial, but it’s well established now that Iran provided financial and logistical support for Hamas to plan and launch the attack on Israel on Saturday. The attack came mere weeks after the Biden administration unfroze $6 billion in Iranian assets. Now, many are calling on the U.S. to freeze the assets again and for Iran to be held accountable for its role in the attack.

It’s not going to happen — not as long as the Democrats are in power.

I’ve pointed out several examples of Barack Obama’s blatant anti-Semitism during his time in the White House, but the truth is that the problem goes much deeper than just one man. I dare say that the Obama years made Democrats feel much more comfortable to be more openly anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.

The most notable instance occurred at the 2012 Democratic National Convention when Democrats met an attempt to reinstate language recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital with a chorus of boos. Does this sound like a party that cares about Israel or that will hold Iran accountable for its role in the attacks that began on Saturday?

Things haven’t gotten any better. There are Democrats holding anti-Semitic and anti-Israel views in Congress, and they’re not going anywhere.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) has not only praised racist and anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan‘s Nation of Islam in the past, but he also has a history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel sentiments. That’s never bothered Democrat leaders one bit.

And then there’s the House. Various members of the so-called “Squad” are notorious for their anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel. Several have made anti-Semitic posts on social media and introduced resolutions to condemn Israel and praise Palestinian groups. A year later they made another attempt with a blatantly anti-Semitic House resolution. Squad members also support the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

While one can dismiss the Squad as a small cadre of radical House Democrats who don’t represent the whole, it must be pointed out that when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) equated so-called “crimes against humanity” by the United States and Israel with “unthinkable atrocities” by the Taliban and Hamas, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi initially rebuked her. But Pelosi later backtracked, calling Omar a “valued member of our caucus.”

Even in the wake of the recent attacks on Israel, Squad members were curiously silent, not releasing statements condemning the attacks. When they did actually speak, they had nothing good to say. Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) called for the end of U.S. aid to Israel. Tlaib has also come under fire for having a Palestinian flag outside her office. Ilhan Omar has continued to double down on her support of Hamas and criticism of Israel.

This isn’t a problem limited to a few select members; the leaders of the Democratic Party, including the Biden administration, at least tolerate it and even accept it. There’s no reason to be impressed by those in the Democratic Party who have made statements condemning the attacks on Israel because the party has done nothing that actually matters to hold those who wish to annihilate Israel accountable.