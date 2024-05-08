Which Classic Comedy Character Is Biden Most Like? I Have the Answer

There's a rule of thumb in this postmodern glop we used to call Western Civilization that, eventually, every Monty Python sketch becomes reality. If I hadn't first noticed it with the increasingly "trans" movement, that was certainly the clincher.

Advertisement

Way back in 1979, Python precisely predicted our current predicament in one of the funniest (and most absurdist) scenes in movie history. In under two minutes, they skewered revolutionary movements and what we might now call delusions of glandeur.

So before we get to Joe Biden, Ron Burgundy, and the men of Delta House, here's a quick refresher for you.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

If you need a minute to catch your breath after that last line, I'll wait right here for you.

ASIDE: The current "trans" social contagion has nothing to do with genuine gender dysphoria and everything to do with creating yet another marginalized group that can be both exploited and weaponized by the Left. Gender dysphoria is a terrible condition to endure. Gay is a sexual preference. Queerness is just cultural Marxism in drag, if you'll pardon the pun.

Monty Python's authority figures were most often played by the late, great Graham Chapman with the appropriate pompous self un-awareness of his own absurdity. But not even Chapman, I don't think, could quite have captured the stumbling, mumbling cluelessness of Joe Biden. The closest comic character I can think of would be The Impressive Clergyman from the movie version of "The Princess Bride," but that's not quite right.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Say what you will about The Impressive Clergyman as a dignified wedding officiant, but Peter Cook nailed all his lines and, in the end, exuded some human warmth.

The same cannot be said of Joe Biden.

Next up in our somewhat futile effort to dignify Joe Biden by comparing him to something that makes us laugh out loud on purpose is a scene from "Animal House" that everyone knows by heart.

Full Disclosure: I know the entire movie by heart but especially the pillow fight.

Here it is:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"I, State Your Name..."

Looking at his officious headgear, I'm forced to wonder if that was Hoover in the Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 6.

But back to the topic at hand, guys like Flounder and Stork took their oath to Delta House far more seriously than Biden ever took his many oaths to the Constitution, and so I'd hate to sully their reputations by association with our so-called POTUS.

Sadly, our postmodern glop of a society must have run through the West's oeuvre of intelligent comedy because now we're stuck making "Anchorman" gags come true. (I mean no disrespect to "Anchorman" because a big part of that movie's charm is how unapologetically stupid it all is.)

Advertisement

Here's the anchorman himself, Ron Burgundy in action.

And beware of the one NSFW bit of language when a rival altered the text in Ron's teleprompter.

BIDEN's teleprompter troubles continue 🤦🏽‍♂️



"My theology professor at the Catholic school I went to was a guy named Riley [LAST NAME]..." pic.twitter.com/YkdwO44AVN — Raj Aryal (@rajaryal07) May 8, 2024

With that out of the way, it is my great displeasure to introduce you to President Ron Burgundy.

"For the last time, anything you put on that prompter, Biden will read!"

Biden as Ron Burgundy?

Yep, that's the ticket.

Recommended: How About a Nice Slice of STFU to Go With Your Inflation, Tax Hikes, and Global Wars?

P.S. Become one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters or I'll shoot this dog. Not really — you know me and dogs. But you need independent news and analysis, and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here, and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.