Abrego Garcia May Not Be Free For Long

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant tied to the violent MS-13 gang and accused of human trafficking, walked free from jail yesterday after an Obama judge ordered his release last month.

"Today, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is free," Abrego Garcia's attorney, Sean Hecker, said in a statement.

Well, that victory may be short-lived.

Sources inside ICE aren’t playing around this time. In fact, the feds have already sent word to his attorneys that he’s expected to report to ICE’s Baltimore office on Monday, or else. Within 72 hours of that check-in, he could be on a plane bound for Uganda.

BREAKING: Per DHS & ICE sources, this afternoon, DHS notified Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s counsel via email that ICE may deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda “no earlier than 72 hours from now”, & ICE is also ordering him to report to ICE’s Baltimore office on Monday. Notifications below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CLQSm78JfX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 22, 2025

Wait, Uganda? Yes—back in June, the Supreme Court upheld the policy allowing the U.S. to send illegal immigrants to third-party countries that agree to house them when moronic U.S. courts block their deportation to their native countries.

And since a standing non-removal order shields Abrego Garcia from being sent to El Salvador again, Uganda is both a viable and legal option. It’s also one more reminder that Trump’s team is getting creative when it comes to closing the loopholes that Democrats have long exploited to keep deportations in endless litigation.

The Associated Press has more.

Immigration officials said they intend to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, after he declined an offer to be sent to Costa Rica in exchange for remaining in jail and pleading guilty to human smuggling charges, his defense attorneys told a court Saturday. The Costa Rica offer came late Thursday and included a requirement that he remain in jail, according to a brief filed in Tennessee, where the criminal case was brought. After Abrego Garcia left jail on Friday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified his attorneys that he would be deported to Uganda and should report to immigration authorities on Monday. Later on Friday, “the government informed Mr. Abrego that he has until first thing Monday morning — precisely when he must report to ICE’s Baltimore Field Office — to accept a plea in exchange for deportation to Costa Rica, or else that offer will be off the table forever,” his defense attorneys wrote.

This is exactly why Trump’s approach matters. Deporting someone such as Abrego Garcia to Uganda doesn’t just remove him from the United States—it sends a clear message to illegals: legal loopholes won’t save you. Break our laws, and you don’t get to hide behind activist judges or a complicit press.

Democrats and their media allies despise this kind of toughness, but most Americans welcome it. They want safety, sovereignty, and the rule of law defended. For four years, that kind of unapologetic enforcement was missing. Now, Trump has brought it back.

