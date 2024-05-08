How About a Nice Slice of STFU to Go With Your Inflation, Tax Hikes, and Global Wars?

Stephen Green | 2:40 PM on May 08, 2024
When Presidentish Joe Biden took office — and I do mean "took" — more than three years ago, every reader here knew we were in for bad times. 

It used to be when we lost an election, we had to suffer through four or (Lord help us) eight years of bad policy — inflation, overspending, overregulation, and maybe a small war or two. Now, we get four years or (seriously, Lord, we could use some help here) eight years of chipping away at the foundations of the Republic.

New details have emerged that the Biden administration planted dynamite in the hole created by Barack Obama.

Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-Ohio) Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released an 800-page report that reads like Ayn Rand's "Atlas Shrugged." 

Take a look:

  • In March 2021, an Amazon employee emailed others within the company about the reason for the Amazon bookstore's new content moderation policy change: "[T]he impetus for this request is criticism from the Biden Administration about sensitive books we're giving prominent placement to."
  • In March 2021, just one day prior to a scheduled call with the White House, an Amazon employee explained how changes to Amazon's bookstore policies were being applied "due to criticism from the Biden people."
  • In July 2021, when Facebook executive Nick Clegg asked a Facebook employee why the company censored the man-made theory of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the employee responded: "Because we were under pressure from the [Biden] administration and others to do more. . . . We shouldn't have done it."

YouTube "shared with the Biden White House a new 'policy proposal' to censor more content criticizing the safety and efficacy of vaccines, asking for 'any feedback' the White House could provide before the policy had been finalized." Someone at the Biden White House got back to YouTube with, "at first blush, seems like a great step."

One Facebook executive's email revealed that the company was brainstorming "additional policy levers we can pull to be more aggressive against . . . misinformation. This is stemming from the continued criticism of our approach from the [Biden] administration."

Facebook's internal communications also revealed that "The Surgeon General wants us to remove true information about [COVID vaccine] side effects," and, of course, Facebook eventually complied. Mark Zuckerberg tried to resist at least at one point, emailing that "when we compromise our standards due to an administration in either direction, we'll often regret it."

But the White House applied more pressure, and Zuckerberg caved.

There's a word for using government power to silence debate: censorship. And it's as American as serfdom, haggis, seppuku. 

When I started writing for PJ Media, it was with the hopes of addressing a wider audience. Unofficial censorship from Big Tech — now made into official censorship by the Biden administration — changed that. Instead of broadcasting to a wide audience, we increasingly rely on narrowcasting to a cadre of dedicated VIP subscribers. 

But then something hit me: what if we could broadnarrowcast?

It's an ugly word, like Newspeak from "1984," and yet its inherent contradiction captures exactly what it is we on the right need to do. We need to grow the narrow cadre of VIP members who keep us going to the broadest extent possible.

So I'm practically begging you to take advantage of our massive 50% SAVEAMERICA discount and become one of our VIP supporters. Today. Like, right now. Joe Biden began his censorship campaign almost as soon as he was sworn into office, and conservatives can't wait any longer.

Recommended: 'Trophy' San Francisco Office Complex Goes on Life Support as This Tech Giant Leaves

P.S. If you're already one of our subscribers, I can't thank you enough. But I will ask you to spread the word and, if you're at all able, maybe buy a gift membership for that special someone who still gets their news from White House-compliant sources.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

