House Dems To Introduce Resolution to Condemn Israel, Praise Terrorist Palestinian Groups

A contingent of House Democrats plans to introduce a resolution urging the Biden administration to condemn Israel while also supporting six Palestinian groups that are designated as terrorist organizations by Israel, the United States, and the European Union.

Rep. Betty McCollum (D., Minn.) plans to introduce the resolution which, unsurprisingly, will be co-sponsored by “Squad” members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.), and several other House Democrats.

“Among the groups backed in the Democratic resolution are the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “Also included is the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, which had funding cut from it in 2020 after the group’s leadership was arrested for murdering a 17-year-old Israeli.”

The resolution by House Democrats celebrates the groups for the “value and importance” of their “courageous work,” while also condemning Israel for its supposedly “repressive act designed to criminalize and persecute important Palestinian human rights organizations.” The resolution also calls on Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn Israel’s “authoritarian and anti-democratic act of repression” and support the six terrorism-tied organizations.

While it is unlikely the resolution will get widespread support, it nevertheless is a symptom of the rising problem of anti-Semitism becoming mainstream within the Democratic Party. Earlier this year Nancy Pelosi infamously walked back her rebuke of Rep. Ilhan Omar for equating so-called “crimes against humanity” by the United States and Israel to “unthinkable atrocities” by the Taliban and Hamas. The incident proved that the Democratic Party leadership is unwilling to hold their own accountable for radical anti-American and anti-Israel views.