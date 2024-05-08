Challenge Accepted: Biden Camp Announces He Will Debate Trump

Yes, the challenge has been accepted, although it is doubtful that an achievement will be unlocked, at least by the sitting president. Grab your popcorn and universal translators, clear your calendar, and turn off your phone. Or take it off the hook, if you still have a regular phone. Joe Biden's people have officially announced that he will debate Donald Trump. Campaign spokesperson Adrienne Elrod put in an appearance on MSNBC this morning to pick up the gauntlet thrown down by the Trump camp:

Advertisement

Biden Campaign Spokesperson: Biden “will be debating Donald Trump.”



pic.twitter.com/ihBzLf78lN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 8, 2024

Joe Biden has delivered on his promises? Which promises? He has managed to weaken the United State on the world stage, alienate our allies, and put Americans at one another's throats. Under his watch, the price of everything has gone up, except air. And don't be surprised if you see an oxygen tax implemented during Biden 2.0. should that become a reality. Then there is that secure border and comprehensive immigration policy. Oh, Biden has delivered, alright. As to talking to the American people where they are, Biden has only trailed Trump into various public venues, including a gas station that his DOJ was suing. And yes, Trump is sitting in a courtroom, but, as many other authors at PJ Media and elsewhere have pointed out, that is because lawfare and attempting to silence political opponents have become the campaign tactics du jour of the Left.

It should come as no surprise that the Biden campaign will use Trump's own words against him. And they will have ample assistance from MSNBC and an array of outlets and platforms to ensure that redacted versions of Trump's comments reach the voters' ears. It is funny that Elrod did not mention using Biden's own words. A campaign would do that at its own risk. As to allowing Biden to speak without a handler? Well, you pay your nickel and take your chances, I suppose. Here are some of Biden's greatest hits.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Then there is this gem:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And who can forget one of his most recent releases?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

At least in a debate, he won't have that pesky teleprompter to trip him up. Although, it could be argued that he is perfectly capable of tripping himself up without the aid of technology. I hope someone is paying Elrod well. She's going to have to earn every penny.

I envy PJ Media's Vodka Pundit, Stephen Green, who drunk-blogs the debates. He should have no shortage of material with which to work. On the other hand, he may have to have his stomach pumped and check into rehab after this particular television event.

Related: Biden's National Guard Power Grab

All kidding aside, given that public speaking and honesty are not Biden's fortes, this announcement is nothing more than political kabuki. There can be no doubt that the debates will be heavily curated and managed in terms of moderators, questions, venues, and audiences. Of note, the Post Millennial is reporting that while Trump has said that he will debate Biden "any time and any place," the first debate will be held after early voting has already started. After all, it takes a great deal of time and effort to spin a train wreck into a whistle-stop.