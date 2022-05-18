‘Squad’ Members Introduce Anti-Semitic Resolution

Mere days after a racist and anti-Semitic teenager shot up a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., members of the notorious “Squad” have introduced a blatantly anti-Semitic resolution calling on the federal government to describe Israel’s founding with the Palestinian term “Nakba,” which means “catastrophe.”

The resolution was authored by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and co-sponsored by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) Marie Newman (D-Ill.) and Betty McCollum (D-Minn.) — a group known for their anti-Semitic criticisms of Israel.

The resolution calls on the United States to “commemorate the Nakba through official recognition and remembrance” while claiming that the word also refers to “an ongoing process of Israel’s expropriation of Palestinian land and its dispossession of the Palestinian people that continues to this day through the establishment and expansion of approximately 300 illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied Palestinian West Bank in which approximately 674,000 Israelis reside as of 2020.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) blasted the resolution on Twitter and called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to condemn it. “Israel is our great ally & the continued anti-Semitism from radical socialists in the House is horrific,” he tweeted.

Israel is our great ally & the continued anti-Semitism from radical socialists in the House is horrific. These are @SpeakerPelosi’s Democrat members. Does she agree with them? If not, she must immediately condemn this. https://t.co/ctokHJexh3 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 17, 2022

Anti-Semitism has become increasingly fashionable in the Democratic Party since Barack Obama became president. During his eight years in office, Obama surrounded himself with anti-Semites and Israel haters, and the Obama White House often aligned itself with Israel’s enemies over Israel.

RELATED: The Democratic Party’s Anti-Semitism Problem Is Obama’s Legacy

Even after Obama left office, the Democratic Party has shown to have no desire to oust or even criticize the anti-Semites amongst its ranks. Questions have been raised about whether Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is anti-Semitic, and Joe Biden’s new White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has worked for anti-Semitic organizations and made anti-Semitic statements.