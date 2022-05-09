The Dems' Anti-Semitism Problem Continues With Karine Jean-Pierre's Promotion

Has the swooning over Black Lesbian Woman™ Karine Jean-Pierre’s promotion to White House press secretary ended yet? I’m just kidding. She hasn’t even started yet, and I’m sure we will get all kinds of coverage about the “historic” moment that will last for weeks.

But, none of that coverage will discuss her past role as a senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn.org. This far-left organization advocated for boycotts of the Jewish state that are widely considered anti-Semitic.

Pierre also called the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) convention “racist” in a 2019 op-ed in Newsweek.

“Unfortunately, AIPAC’s policy and conference speaker choices aren’t its only problems. Its severely racist, Islamophobic rhetoric has proven just as alarming,” she wrote. “The organization has become known for trafficking in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric while lifting up Islamophobic voices and attitudes.”

“When it comes down to it, AIPAC’s policies are not progressive policies,” she continued. “AIPAC’s values are not progressive values.”

Biden’s promotion of Jean-Pierre has raised concerns amongst pro-Israel and Jewish groups.

“As a child of Holocaust survivors and as an American Jew, I am both appalled and frightened that Biden has chosen as his principal deputy press secretary, Ms. Jean-Pierre, who has shown essentially antisemitic hostility toward Israel and is willing to lie about and vilify Israel and Jews to promote her ugly Israelophobic agenda,” Mort Klein, CEO of the Zionist Organization on America, said in a statement.

It should come as no surprise that Jean-Pierre is a veteran of both the 2008 and 2012 Obama presidential campaigns. Barack Obama infamously normalized anti-Semitism, making it synonymous with Democratic Party politics. Obama nominated several anti-Israel and anti-Semitic people to serve in his administration and repeatedly stood against Israel and with Israel’s enemies, revealing the anti-Semitic and anti-Israel elements running deep in the party base. The most memorable example came during the 2012 Democratic National Convention when a push to reinsert language recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel into the party platform was met with a chorus of boos.

I can’t say I’m surprised that Joe Biden has continued that legacy of anti-Semitism. In fact, Biden himself has been criticized for making several racist and anti-Semitic comments over the years, including using the slur “shylock” back in 2014. Sure enough, his tenure in the White House has hardly been without casual anti-Semitism.

But Biden likely isn’t concerned about Karine Jean-Pierre being called out for alleged anti-Semitism. Just look at what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson got away with. While we mostly remember Biden’s Supreme Court nominee being aggressively defended by Democrats for her pattern of pro-pedophile sentencing, one thing that got very little attention was her potential anti-Semitic views. While Jackson was a senior at Harvard, the Black Students Association (BSA), of which she was a member, hosted a well-known anti-Semite as a speaker. The planned speech sparked outrage across campus. However, there is no indication that Ketanji Brown Jackson ever spoke out against the speaker or objected to her group hosting the event, which raises questions about her attitudes towards Jewish people and black supremacy.

It seems inevitable that any attempt to question the views of Black Lesbian Woman™ Jean-Pierre will be met with accusations of racism and homophobia, and the trend of the left accepting anti-Semitism will continue.