Here’s What’s Missing From Jen Psaki’s Tweet About the Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation

On Saturday, a man believed to be Muhammad Siddiqui took hostages at Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during Shabbat services. Siddiqui is the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in New York of trying to kill U.S. military personnel.

According to a tweet from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden “has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership.”

Did you notice anything interesting about the tweet? It’s a little generic, don’t you think? Something missing, perchance?

“In the Dallas area” … Really, Jen? Really?

It’s curious that Psaki failed to mention that the hostage situation was in a synagogue, wouldn’t you agree? While details are slim right now, it’s very clear that the hostage-taker is Muslim, and he’s targeted Jewish people in their place of worship. Biden and members of his administration are never at a loss for words when it comes to hate crimes or even gun violence that fits a certain narrative.

Perhaps the tweet wouldn’t have seemed suspiciously devoid of information about who the victims and the perpetrator are if Biden and the Democrats didn’t have a habit of turning a blind eye to the violence that doesn’t fit their preferred narrative. Had it been a white supremacist taking hostages at a black church, I doubt those details would have gone unmentioned.

I probably wouldn’t be suspicious of the tweet if not for the Democratic Party’s problems with anti-Semitism, or the way Biden handled the Waukesha massacre, in which a racist black man who called for violence against white people ran an SUV into a parade.

Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems highly likely that the details of this hostage situation will be quickly swept under the rug, just like the Waukesha massacre was because it didn’t fit the preferred narrative of the left. If the Biden administration gives this story any attention at all, they will simply use it as another excuse for executive action on gun control.