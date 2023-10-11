BEWARE: Hamas Calls for Global Pro-Terrorism Rallies on Friday

Hamas, the terrorist group that launched the bloody and devastating weekend attack on Israel, is reportedly calling for rallies around the world on Friday in support of its anti-Semitic terrorism. This comes as experts highlight the increasing number of terrorists and potential terrorists illegally entering America.

Advertisement

JUST IN: In New York City, a Muslim man made a threat to all non-believers. "We're done being tortured and hurt and judged. This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be — Islam." "We will not stop until it enters every home. So I want you… pic.twitter.com/BpS0tv7Qrf — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 9, 2023

The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday, ”The Hamas terror group calls for mass rallies in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and throughout the Arab and Muslim world on Friday in support of its fight against Israel.” But Hamas’s actual words indicate a desire for pro-jihad rallies not just in Israel or in Muslim countries, but everywhere around the globe.

The outlet quoted Hamas asking “Palestinians” in the diaspora and “the free people of our Arab and Islamic nation all around the world” to rally in support of their terrorism that left babies decapitated, whole families murdered, dozens of civilians kidnapped, and 1,200-plus Israelis dead. Hamas asked Muslims to unite in “the closest point to Jerusalem” as a sign of support for Hamas’s brutal effort to halt “Israeli plans to Judaize Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.” Of course, the Jews had Jerusalem as their capital some thousand years before Islam was invented, but don’t expect logic from radical Muslims — only insane hatred.

Hamas also reportedly told Arab Israelis in particular to congregate at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound, which is on the Temple Mount, in order to prevent Jews from supposedly “desecrating it” and “building on it.” West Bank Palestinians were asked to fight Israeli “settlers” and soldiers and “rise up and go out in roaring crowds.”

Advertisement

We’ve already seen Muslim groups or individuals from around the world cheer Hamas and/or threaten that non-Muslims in their countries are next, from Australia to Canada to the U.S. This comes as some media figures highlight the number of terrorists and potential terrorists crossing the southern U.S. border thanks to Joe Biden’s border crisis. Biden already bankrolled the terrorist onslaught on Israel. Is he also creating the same crisis here?

BLM went full mask-off today. We always called them a domestic terror group. Glad to see them finally admit it. Keep in mind this is from the official BLM chapters in LA and Chicago: pic.twitter.com/NEXQNgbJhJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 10, 2023

I have already reported how U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) flagged 74,904 illegal aliens across the country as potential national security risks (due to potential terrorist ties). In contrast, Border Patrol had encountered 25,627 such illegals last fiscal year and only 3,675 in 2021. That’s not a promising increase.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin noted on X (Twitter) Oct. 9 how many more terrorists have tried to cross the southern border under Biden:

Border Patrol arrests of suspects on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the southern border: FY’23 – 151 (so far).

FY’22 – 98

FY’21 – 15

FY’20 – 3

FY’19 – 0

FY’18 – 6

FY’17 – 2 There have also been over 1.5 million *known* gotaways since start of 2021, enough to fill 16 Rose Bowls.

Advertisement

In other words, there could well be quite a few terrorists who evaded Border Patrol altogether and are here in the U.S.

Melugin further highlighted the increase in “special interest aliens” that CBP logged over the last two years. “NEW: Internal CBP data provided & confirmed by CBP sources reveals thousands of “special interest aliens” from mostly Middle Eastern countries have been apprehended by Border Patrol,” he posted on X (Twitter) on Oct. 10, adding a list:

Syria: 538

Yemen: 139

Iran: 659

Iraq: 123

Afghanistan: 6,386

Lebanon: 164

Egypt: 3,153

Pakistan: 1,613

Mauritania: 15,594

Uzbekistan: 13,624

Turkey: 30,830 Date range 10/1/2021 – 10/4/2023 These are Border Patrol apprehensions between ports of entry only, this data does not include CBP encounters at ports of entry. Border Patrol sources tell me they have extreme concerns about who is coming into the country because they have little to no way of vetting people from these special interest countries. I’m told unless they have committed a crime previously in the US, or they are on some sort of federal watchlist, there’s no way to know who they are because most of their home countries don’t share data/records with the US so there is nothing to match a name to when BP agents run fingerprints. A special interest alien is a term used by the U.S. government to refer to people coming from countries that have conditions that favor or harbor terrorism, or pose a potential national security to the U.S.

Advertisement

If Democrat leaders think that a potential terrorist uprising, like 9/11 on steroids, wouldn’t affect them, they should think again. After all, the Pentagon was one of the targets hit on 9/11, and if it weren’t for the great heroism of those Americans aboard Flight 93, the U.S. Capitol would probably have been another successful target of the terrorists. We need to learn a lesson from Israel’s horrible nightmare and work to prevent a jihad uprising here in America.