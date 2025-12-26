Palestinian Terrorist Murders Israeli Teen

An Israeli teenager and a middle-aged man are the latest victims of unending Palestinian terrorism.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed on Friday evening, “A 19-year-old girl and a 68-year-old man were murdered in a stabbing and ramming terror attack carried out by a Palestinian terrorist in northern Israel, who was arrested while fleeing the scene.” Northern Israel has been devastated with terror attacks, particularly from Hezbollah, ever since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli MFA sent “deepest condolences to the families of the victims. When the Palestinian Authority rewards terrorists for killing Jews, more attacks follow,” it ended. “That is the outcome of its pay-for-slay policy.”

Until and unless all “Palestinians” are out of Gaza and Israel, returned to their countries of origin, the jihad will never cease. Yasser Arafat, father of modern jihad, invented the “Palestinian people” for the express purpose of wiping Israel off the map. The Palestinian Authority (PA) bribes its people to commit terrorism through pay-for-slay, lavishly rewarding those who murder Israeli civilians. The problem is Islam, not territory.

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar revealed on X in November that the PA has shelled out a staggering $214 million in pay-for-slay payments this year, a massive uptick from last year when they paid $144 million.

In fact, the 250 mass murderers who were released as part of the cease-fire deal in October were given $70 million and pay-for-slay payouts, with over 150 of them becoming automatic millionaires thanks to years of accrued payments while they were in prison for blowing up, stabbing, or shooting Israeli civilians.

Hezbollah missile attacks became a constant reality of life for many northern Israeli civilians, emergency responders, and soldiers in northern Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities. In Metula, on the Israeli border with Lebanon, between 60% and 70% of the town was destroyed by Hezbollah bombardments, reservist Dudi Lev told PJ Media. Lev himself was crippled as he was trying to help a family reach their home.

Unfortunately, there is little sympathy for Israeli civilians among many Westerners, with most people completely unaware of the bombardment of Israel and the unceasing jihadi attacks. All of the sympathy goes to the Palestinians, 80% of whom still support genocidal terrorism against Israel, and 70% of whom do not want Hamas to disarm. In fact, many Western media outlets have essentially gone silent on the continued terrorist attacks against Israel ever since the ceasefire. Everyone wants to move on or fixate entirely on Gaza.

Violent antisemitism is increasing around the world, with the worst terrorist attack outside of Israel since October 7 occurring in Australia on the first day of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. This is our war too, not just Israel’s. The FBI just busted an attempted pro-Palestinian terrorist attack in California. We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to Islamic Jihad.

