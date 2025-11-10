The Commie Is Closer to Winning the Seattle Mayor's Race

Seattle's far-left voters have spoken, and the mail-in voting ballots have been trickling in for a week. For the first time in the race, however, the Democrat Socialist — aka commie — Katie Wilson has taken a 91-vote lead over the leftist incumbent, who, on Election Day, held a seven-point lead and has been losing ground ever since.

While incumbent Democrat Bruce Harrell received the Democratic machine endorsements, such as Governor Bob Ferguson's, the city has gone even farther left. The one-time Emerald City has become dysfunctional as violence, increased homelessness, and open-air drug use have repelled many tourists and businesses.

SEATTLE!!!



We’ve now taken the lead by 91 votes! 🤯 This thing is certainly not over! Over 1,000 ballots have been challenged, so if you haven’t tracked your ballot yet get on it! Our trusty volunteers have been working hard to "cure" ballots so they count! We're so close! pic.twitter.com/1FlYc0ogxZ — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) November 11, 2025

Like New York, Seattle voters cite affordability for why they wanted a mayor who would give them free stuff. Wilson promised free bus rides, higher minimum wages, and cheaper rents. Among her issues were homelessness and public safety, but she is in favor of fewer cops and more homeless help.

She has also made the ICE raids a core issue, proclaiming that they are "cruel and chaotic."

Wilson started a non-profit, the "Transit Riders Union," and has ridden that bus to notoriety, enough notoriety, in fact, to lead the vote count against incumbent Harrell, who was called a "lazy" candidate by a Seattle radio talk host.

Katie Wilson didn't win an election, Bruce Harrell lost one



Bruce was a lousy mayor. He liked the idea of being mayor, but didn't like doing the job.



In desperation to get re-elected rather than doing his job, he tried to out progressive a progressive.



He ran a lazy campaign… pic.twitter.com/9mJrH6ReXf — Ari Hoffman 🎗 (@thehoffather) November 11, 2025

And he's not wrong when he says it is beyond lame to take a full week to count 300,000 ballots.

Wilson is an Oxford grad who came to Seattle to make her bones by creating her free bus ride transit union group. Late in the campaign it was discovered that her parents, both New York City professors, send their married daughter money to help pay for Seattle's highpriced lifestyle. Wilson's husband, Scott Myers, who's also a community organizer, doesn't appear to have a job.

Wilson's left flank complains that she's a white, privileged nepo baby poser.

OH MY GOD



Socialist Seattle mayoral candidate Katie Wilson was just outed by KUOW as a nepo baby whose parents, New York professors, send her regular checks. She wouldn’t say how much the checks are for. As she dupes actual poor people into thinking she knows their plight. pic.twitter.com/ei5h8dzBYU — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 22, 2025

The public service gravy train could be coming soon for the woman who's never held a job away from community organizing and who could find herself wielding an operating budget of more than $7 billion.

The mayor's job pays $230,000 a year.

Good luck, Seattle.

