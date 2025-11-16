Surprise! Here's Where Your Taxes to Help 'Homeless People' Actually Go

All over the country, big-hearted Americans have generously given their tax dollars to ostensibly "help the homeless." California, swimming in tax dollars, lost track of more than $24 billion of homeless spending. Spending on homelessness is being plundered. A new study confirms that at least some of those tax dollars are being hijacked and delivered to extremist political groups.

The usual faith-based groups — the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Rescue Missions — struggled to help individuals who fell on hard times get off the streets. These programs have long been the most successful: they require sobriety and bring God into the lives of people in desperate need. But in 2013, federal funding launched a drive to "End Homelessness in Ten Years," and with it came grant money and unchecked spending.

Suddenly, every city had a program. And suddenly anti-capitalist extremists got their hands on that money.

Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and L.A. all bought into the plan and the money flowed. In 2016, many states, including California, went with "housing first" models — throwing out sobriety requirements to get better — and it's now worse than ever.

These activists have created a kind of fraudulent nobility that comes with cooping up addicts in apartments and calling it "housing justice."

Worse, decriminalizing drugs and setting up "safe" places to shoot up drugs gave birth to homeless tourism.

California, Oregon, Hawaii, and New York have attracted 40% (and probably more) of all "homeless" addicts.

I crunched some numbers today and created this graph. The Homeless budget in Portland, Oregon over the last 10 years,

I crunched some numbers today and created this graph. The Homeless budget in Portland, Oregon over the last 10 years, has increased at nearly the same rate of our homeless population. This proves if money with a solution, we would've solved by now.

Discovery Institute and the Capital Research Center have released their dual report on how extremist groups have used homeless funding for their own political aims. It's called "INFILTRATED: The Ideological Capture of Homeless Advocacy."

"Using financial data, legal records, and original research, the report uncovers a vast network of homelessness advocates that spend billions in taxpayer dollars and philanthropic grants on everything but obvious solutions," the report states. Indeed, the obvious issues leading to homelessness, namely drug addictions and mental health problems, aren't addressed in the massive expenditures by these organizations and, in effect, worsen the homeless problem even more.

This connection between leftist political extremists and the homeless funding was first heard at President Donald Trump's Antifa summit at the White House. I've reported on it before. You can see one of my recent podcasts about it below.

The reports states that "the groups that have co-opted the homelessness issue in order to advance their own policy agenda, which, if left unchecked, will result in radical transformations for the entire nation."

There are several groups involved, but notable ones include:



Western Regional Advocacy Project: The Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP), a 501(c)(3), has received support from Tides-affiliated entities and has coordinated anti-sweep campaigns across cities, tying housing to anti-capitalist critiques in publications like Street Spirit, which labels U.S. governance “neoliberal fascism.” In fact, the nonprofit glorifies violence targeting law enforcement and is a state-level endorser of the Housing Justice platform. Autonomous Tenants Union Network (ATUN): The group believes that “overthrowing capitalism” is required for solving the country’s homelessness problem. Its website states: “We fight for a world without landlords and without rent. We fight to build tenant power in order to end the immiseration of the poor and working classes that housing represents under capitalism and to contribute to the struggle to end capitalism itself.” Right to the City Alliance: This 501(c)(3) nonprofit, known for its protests through the national Homes for All campaign, has engaged in joint endorsement of pro-Hamas 501(c)(3) nonprofits including the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) and the Grassroots Global Justice Alliance that declared, “From Palestine to Mexico, all borders and militarized violence have got to go!”

They are just three of many groups that may do some good work but use this money to further their political aims. One researcher said they found homeless money being used to "lead protests, launch pressure campaigns, and file frivolous lawsuits."

Indeed, Antifa and anarchist groups have infiltrated the homeless funding grift by stopping police from clearing homeless camps.





One group of anarchists from a “Stop the Sweeps” group in Texas wrote an article in November 2024 explaining how they radicalized the Housing Justice movement and utilized it to facilitate their independent militant actions “defending” homeless encampments from police.

Antifa activists run the "Stop the Sweeps" group in Seattle. Antifa in Portland recently used homeless people to test the feds' willingness to arrest law breakers at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, which I wrote about it in "Court: Antifa Uses Portland Homeless People as Expendable Cannon Fodder."

The founder of the Seattle-based Discovery Institute, Bruce Chapman, said these "fringe groups are co-opting the homelessness issue to amplify radical ideologies."

The conclusion is that "to make progress in the fight against homelessness, we must push back against the extremists hijacking homelessness in America.”

Sounds like a job for DOGE.

