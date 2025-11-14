West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Is the Avatar of Everything Wrong With California

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where the winds of communism are blowing through the most suggestible and whoo whoo part of the nation. Speaking of suggestible and whoo whoo, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has been referred to the Justice Department for fraudulent mortgage practices. What's in the water there, anyway?

Will Nancy Pelosi be next? Her stock trades have beaten the market by, as President Trump would say, a LOT. She's the avatar for everything wrong with California right now.

California's in the crosshairs of U.S. Department of Justice lawyers. Gavin Newsom's state spends billions on people in the country illegally and then sends the rest of the states the tab. And now there's even more proof that California has lost the plot about its role as part of the United States.

How many major cities can America afford to lose to communism before they take the rest of the country down with them? Seattle selected a commie as its new mayor this week.

We discover which Washington State "charities" are jacking money for homelessness and converting it to radical politics.

And Portland leaders still blame their poor economic performance on the pandemic and not the city's PR problem.

Let's get to it!

The head of the civil rights division of the Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, is back in her home state to find out why Antifa and other radical thugs were allowed to beat up Turning Point USA event goers this week in Berkeley. Turning Point hosted the event at the cradle of the college free speech rights movement, UC Berkeley. PJ Media colleague Tim O'Brien covered the event, noting, At TPUSA Event, Antifa Proves the Battle Is Between Good and Evil. Dhillon thinks so, too, and is considering hate crime charges against the Antifa thugs for, in one instance, ripping a cross necklace from the neck of a man bloodied in a fight for wearing a red shirt with "Freedom" inscribed on it. It was the same kind of shirt Charlie Kirk wore when he was assassinated.

Looking forward to meeting in person today in CA with my FBI & DOJ colleagues in CA investigating Antifa violence and security failures at UC Berkeley.



I discussed this with President Trump and @AGPamBondi, who are both fully committed to ending this Antifa reign of terror! pic.twitter.com/sNjoWmi6XT — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) November 13, 2025

Interesting side note: The police chief at Berkeley was given that job very quickly after Jan. 6, 2021. Yogananda Pittman left the Capitol Police, where she was in charge of intelligence, on Jan. 6, 2021. She was quickly elevated to acting chief when Nancy Pelosi ousted Steven Sund. She was the acting chief for six months after the breach at the Capitol.

Janet Napolitano, the former Arizona governor and the third secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, was the outgoing Chancellor of the UC system at the time. She's now well ensconced as a professor at Berkeley's Goldman School of Public Policy.

Ask Aunt Nancy

If he'd been smart, Swalwell would have followed his Comrade Nancy Pelosi's trades. It was revealed this week that Pelosi "posted up a staggering 16,930% return on investment and beat the market by 581%." Indeed, Nancy did better than most fund managers — and Warren Buffett.

Over the past decade alone, Pelosi's portfolio has generated an estimated 838% cumulative return, beating the S&P 500's 256% return by 581% at time of writing. In 2024, her portfolio jumped 70.9% compared to the S&P 500's 24.9% gain. Pelosi's personal net worth has skyrocketed to over $278 million according to Quiver Quant data (3).

The Republican majority plans to hold hearings on this inside advantage held by the people who make laws.

She's still here: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Makes Us All Dumber for Having Listened to Her

And if past is prologue, nothing will happen.

Nancy Pelosi belongs in prison.



- Worth $785K in 1987

- 133 MILLION+ in profits after serving 37 years in Congress

- 16,930% return from 1987 to 2025 pic.twitter.com/EXGxu9f89v — The SCIF (@TheSCIF) November 10, 2025

Isn't Pelosi the avatar of all that's wrong with California? She lives under Gavin Newsom's tax gouging and mismanagement of the state's economy and believes rules are for little people, like all the good Comrades.

And, at the end of her term, she's escaping with the hundreds of millions of dollars she's made from betting on the stock market with her special market timing insights.

How smug are California politicos? This smug. Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff has just been charged with 23 felonies in a conspiracy and fraud case.

Gavin Newsom billboards

A series of billboards has begun appearing in California that take issue with the Democrats and their leader, Gavin Newsom, plundering the taxpayers. This sign, in Porterville, touts "the highest gas prices in America," "record crime, violence, and homelessness," and other messages to "stop Newsom."





The sign could have said that Gavin Newsom's government is responsible for issuing 17,000 CDLs to ‘Dangerous Foreign Drivers’.

Or that the Department of Justice is suing the state for its "racial gerrymandering" plan, just approved by voters. Attorney General Pam Bondi says it is unconstitutional and that the lawsuits will continue "until they [the Comrades] comply with the laws of this country."

Eric Swalwell lies about mortgage?

What is the deal with these congressional representatives and New York Attorney General Tish James, who believe they can tell banks that more than one of their homes is their primary residence? Could you get away with that? Don't bother to think too hard. The answer is a thundering "NO!"

Comes now, that Eric Swalwell Now the Target of DOJ Criminal Referral, according to Matt's piece on the case.

"...Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte formally requested the investigation in a Wednesday letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, citing mortgage and tax fraud for his “allegedly false and misleading statements” Swalwell made regarding the purchase," Matt wrote.

American Psycho: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Psychos, American Psychos, and Seattle Mayoral Candidates

He parlayed that loan to "lock down millions in loans and refinancing, a source familiar with the referral told reporters."

Next up: Someone should be looking at his stock trades.

The mayor from Antifastan

I wrote this week about Seattle's new mayor-elect, a "Democratic Socialist," which means that Katie Wilson is a commie. The nepo baby, whose parents, college professors living in Manhattan, send her regular checks to afford her modest Seattle lifestyle, says her top priorities are to help the homeless, affordability, make Seattle "Trump proof," and commandeer grocery stores.

There's that word again. I asked about misappropriation, over taxation, and mismanagement in a piece about the left's favorite word — "affordability" — this week. The piece is entitled If the Issue Is 'Affordability,' Democrats, Then Why Do You Make Everything Less Affordable?

Channeling her inner Zohran Mamdani, Wilson enthused in September that "corporate grocery stores should not be able to sell food to those who can afford it."

Access to affordable, healthy food is a basic right. We cannot allow giant grocery chains to stomp all over our communities, close stores that will leave behind food deserts. Together, we can build a Seattle where fresh food is for everyone, not just for those who can afford it. Food deserts are not natural, corporations create them when they abandon our communities.

With this election, Seattle's Surrender Is Complete: Voters Choose a Communist for Mayor, as I wrote this week. Goodbye, Emerald City.

Portland's doom loop

A new national real estate report put Portland 80th out of 81 metro areas for being bad for real estate investment.

Here are the lowlights:

Only Hartford, Connecticut ranked behind Portland. That’s according to the latest Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, published annually by the trade group Urban Land Institute and accounting firm PwC. [Real estate developers] told the politicians that growing jobs and incomes are two keys to drawing investors back to Portland. Jobs in Multnomah County have been slower to recover than in the rest of the Portland area, Median incomes were lower in Multnomah County, at around $83,000, and are rising more slowly

They blamed the pandemic. Nowhere in the study does it mention crime, overregulation, Antifa riots chasing out businesses and crashing real estate prices, and affordability, which we thought was their favorite word.

Portland is a city by the government, for the government, and their workers...who live in Portland.

Smell yourselves: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

When's Election Day?

This week, the Supreme Court announced it Will Decide If 'Election Day' Still Exists in Wild Vote-by-Mail Case.

The question is: For how long can states count ballots that, though postmarked by Election Day, arrive days and weeks later?

Both Oregon and California allow ballots to be counted within seven days of Election Day. Washington only requires that postmarked ballots trickle in by the time they have to certify the election, or 21 days.

PJ Media colleague and election lawyer, J. Christian Adams, who's the head of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, told me that, "The most destabilizing aspect of elections is uncertain outcomes fueled by late-arriving ballots."

🎶Memories🎶

Does anyone miss this dark time on the West Coast, Messed Coast™?

Sonoma is beautiful this time of year. pic.twitter.com/PJEXmIgfUS — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) April 2, 2021

Didn't think so...

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Tonight… driving to my Sonoma place, passed the mouth of the Russian River at Jenner…. The light was ethereal and sublime! pic.twitter.com/ntrtP475gd — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) July 27, 2025