Seattle Mayor Takes Break From Mismanagement to Blame Jews for Destroying the World

Taking a break from her ongoing city hall failures, including her total managerial collapse following the Taste of Seattle mass shooting over the summer, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson made sure to be on time to emcee a late September confab with two anti-Jewish conspiracy theorists.

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These far-left secularists now blame Jews for literally orchestrating the end of the world, and for building expensive condos in Gaza.

The two conspiracy theorists, Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor, who wrote the left's latest "it" book, End Times Fascism: And the Fight for the Living World, have now cobbled together anti-Jewish hatred with Biblical eschatology to portray the people of the book as fascists.

You'd think we'd be glad these folks are finally looking at the Bible, but, sadly, they conclude that believers are fascists who are responsible for ending the world.

Their theories come just in time, however, since that whole thing about the world ending in 12 years due to man-made global warming has been relegated to the dustbin filled with all manner of notorious and discredited end-times date-setters.

It's here that we must issue a spoiler alert. The people who believe they can bring on the Twelfth Imam and the end of the world with nukes aren't mentioned except to win praise.

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Speaking of Islam, the two authors have great respect for "the Al Aqsa Mosque," which is known to Christians and Jews as the Temple Mount and the Holy Sepulchre before the Islamists built their mosque on top of it hundreds of years after the death of Christ, and is of special concern to these ladies. The authors issue a warning that Jews and Christians want to rebuild the Temple and must be stopped because, we can only assume, that's fascist.

Anyway, the conspiracies get more dazzling. The authors bring into their conspiracies the Sunday People, or, as they call them, "Zionist Christians," who are basically all Christians, and tech oligarchs. This is where the tech bros look around the conference table and ask, "Dude, how did we get here?" Yeah, you guys are end-times fascists too.

Wilson also spoke of the moving film the authors showed about end times and Gaza at the event. Using scenes from a variety of disaster movies, they aver that the war in Gaza was always planned and was carried out to build Gaza into a "gleaming city" with "buildings so beautiful that they look as if descended from heaven."

But not as a reaction to Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, silly.

I was delighted to host Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor, two brilliant thinkers who have inspired so many, at Town Hall last night to discuss their new book, “End Times Fascism.”



[image or embed] — Mayor Katie B. Wilson (@mayor.seattle.gov) September 25, 2026 at 11:04 AM

The video features the eeevil Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, both Jews, who get help from Mark Zuckerberg, Palantir, President Trump, and Elon Musk. We never knew Elon was into condo building, but they're on a roll, so stop splitting hairs.

NEW: Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson held an event last week and claimed that Jews, Christians, and tech companies are conspiring to bring about the "armageddon" to "make a lot of money selling condos" in Gaza. On Thursday, Sept. 24, Wilson held an event with far-left Canadian activists Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor about their book "End Times Fascism," which claims Christian Zionists, Jews, and tech companies are trying to start World War III with "nukes" by getting Israelis to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which sits on the Temple Mount. She shows a video claiming that the war in Gaza was specifically for tech companies to clear space for condos built by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with the help of Mark Zuckerberg, Palantir, President Donald Trump, and Elon Musk. No mention of the Oct. 7 massacre. The video includes clips from movies: Armageddon, The Day After Tomorrow, and I Am Legend (A Zombie Movie), showing the end of the world It also conflates Bibi Netanyahu, President Trump, and Elon Musk with Nazis and claims that the left, socialists, and communists are the actual victims More to come... — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 6, 2026

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We guess that soon Seattle will be even less welcoming to Jews and Christians than it already is. Hey, come to think of it, Wilson's quite proud of her new program allowing any Seattle neighborhood to easily get permits to close its streets for trick-or-treating. Try doing that if you're a church or restaurant. We suspect it's intended to dissuade people from attending "Trunk or Treat" events that churches and businesses will often hold.

It bears mentioning here that the mayor was also there to assure the leftist authors that Seattle is becoming a place where soon there will be no fascists, even though Anthropic just unwisely leased some property in the city.

Klein is thrilled with the socialists Wilson and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani because, "I do believe cities are inherently anti-fascist," Klein said.

"The very fact that cities are possible, and that diverse cities are possible, that people can live together, be curious about each other, be interested, realize that our lives are enriched precisely because of our differences, is the antithesis of fascism," she enthused.

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Strangely enough, the coven of leftists agreed that Jews, Christians, and tech bros are fascists and, therefore, that something must be done about them?

Three years ago, the world was introduced to Gazan society.Here are Gaza civilians displaying their culture.These videos were proudly recorded and posted by Gaza civilians on Palestinian social media. https://t.co/EqUHZ8E0i3 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 6, 2026

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Like what? Another October 7?

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