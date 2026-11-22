The Charlottesville hoax is one of the most easily disproven lies in American politics, yet Democrats have kept it alive for years.

The claim goes like this: On Aug. 15, 2017, President Donald Trump supposedly called the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who descended on the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., "very fine people." Democrats repeated it on the campaign trail. Liberal media personalities repeated it on cable news. Jessica Tarlov, the resident liberal on Fox News' The Five, was one of them.

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In August 2017, Tarlov recorded a commentary on Charlottesville for InStyle titled "The Importance of Choosing Sides in a Case Like Charlottesville." In it, she blasted Trump for calling some rally participants "very fine people."

After Saturday’s attack in Charlottesville, Donald Trump should have immediately called out white supremacists and Neo-Nazis by name. Instead, he condemned the violence on “both sides.” The importance in choosing sides is to make sure that the American people know where you stand. Now, there are too many Americans who are confused as to whether Trump actually thinks there are members of white-supremacist groups who are “very fine people,” which is how he referred to some protestors [sic] at a press conference on Tuesday.

That was the standard talking point at the time, and Tarlov delivered it with all the moral certainty you'd expect from a leftist talking out of her posterior.

During a podcast conversation with The Bulwark, Tarlov finally admitted that she got duped about what Trump actually said.

"And that was a little embarrassing for me that I actually hadn't listened to the audio of what Trump had said after the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville,” she started. "And he has a very meandering, crazy way of talking anyway. But when you sit there, and you listen to it, you hear that very fine people wasn't the very fine Nazis, right? It was about the debate over pulling the statues down, whether you should keep what we would see as traitors embossed in public places like a Robert E. Lee. And that was illuminating for me. I think Jussie Smollett and what happened there was a big kick in the a**, of people who just adhere to a narrative that fits their political leanings, and folks didn't necessarily mea culpa that much about it, but this rush to defend something that fits your narrative."

Jessica Tarlov says when she finally decided to listen to the full audio of Trump's "Fine People" comments -- she found out he wasn't talking about Nazis.



"That was illuminating for me."



Wow. How big of her to admit it was a lie all these years later...after actually listening… https://t.co/lWFYM6Hjay — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2026

Better late than never, right?

Sadly, we all know this admission won't matter. The Democrat Party has spent nearly a decade building its moral case against Trump on this fabrication, and Tarlov's confession on a podcast won't make it walk that back.

I’d give her credit for owning it. But here's the thing that bugs me: Trump's actual words have been public record from the very beginning. Anyone who bothered to watch the full press conference could see the hoax collapse in real time. The left has simply refused to accept it. They've gone out of their way to promote a complete and total lie.

"But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides," Trump said back in 2017. "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, okay?"

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He condemned the neo-Nazis and white nationalists by name and said they "should be condemned totally." It's tough to get more explicit than that. Yet the media chopped off the second half of his answer and ran with the first, and the Democrat Party happily built a narrative around the edited version.

Democrats knew they were promoting a lie, and didn’t care. In fact, Joe Biden turned the hoax into the cornerstone of his political comeback. Biden claimed the events in Charlottesville served as an "epiphany" for him. He pointed to Trump's supposed "moral equivalence" between white supremacists and counter-protesters as a major reason he decided to run for president in the first place.

That's what makes Tarlov's admission so delicious. She just conceded the central plank of the left's moral crusade against Trump was built on a hoax, that even she was duped by it, and she did it on a podcast hosted by a bunch of Never-Trumpers, of all places.

I don't know when Tarlov finally got around to hearing the entire clip, but the fact remains that for the left, the truth doesn't matter, only the narrative. Tarlov may have come clean, but that won’t stop the left from continuing to push this hoax.

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