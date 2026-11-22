On a recent episode of his Politics War Room podcast, famed Democrat strategist James Carville laid out a rather interesting choice his party may soon face, and he didn't hesitate to make it. If Democrats have to pick between black voters and white urban lefties, Carville wants them to go with the black voters.

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Now, I've been mocking Carville a lot lately, and he's earned every bit of mockery he can get. His Trump Derangement Syndrome is off the charts. He used to be a smart strategist, but he's become too poisoned by hatred to see anything objectively.

Take the 2024 election. Carville literally guaranteed that Kamala Harris would beat Donald Trump. Sure, there were a lot of people on the left who thought she'd win, but Carville went further and guaranteed it. Why? Because his hatred of Trump was so rabid that he was completely blind to what was actually going on with the electorate that year. The man who coined the phrase “it’s the economy, stupid” didn’t realize that the economy sucked and voters wanted change.

So you'd expect his latest analysis to be more of the same. Of course, it isn't, and that's what makes it worth a closer look.

Mark McKinnon, a former adviser to President George W. Bush, joined the podcast and opened the topic by referring to something Carville had told him off-air. "James, you said something to me before we started the program that really caught my attention, which is you think that the progressive left has, I don't know how you describe it, a misunderstanding, insensitivity to black voters in general," McKinnon said. "Can you go deeper on that?"

Carville noted that the far left likes to lump marginalized groups from around the world into one big coalition. Then he explained where black Americans depart from that project.

"Black people by and large view themselves as having a very unique problem," Carville said. "And that is, well, they're black and they have a different history or an entirely different history. They are aware of their history. All right."

He then warned his party against confusing good manners with agreement, a mistake Democrat activists make constantly when they assume a polite audience is a persuaded one. "And they don't want to be, they're not going to be rude to anybody," he continued. "But if you come to them from Seattle and start talking this progressive nonsense, you're not going to go anywhere. And it's very important to understand that."

Carville reached back to his roots in Louisiana politics for the next part. "Me growing up in Southern politics, growing up in Democratic politics, there is no more important voting constituency, no more wild voting constituency in a Democratic party than black people are, period, in the memo," he said. "And if you ask me, we got to jettison these urban a** whites or we got to jettison black folks, that is not a very hard question for me to answer."

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"All right. Exit stage left, urban progressive a**holes," Carville added. "I'm going to dance with the folks that brought me here."

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I can’t imagine that strategists make a habit of proposing to cut loose part of their own coalition for fun. Black voters have long been the Democrat Party's most dependent bloc, routinely delivering margins of 80 or 90 points. Shave even a few points off those numbers, and Democrats start losing more races in key states. Carville knows the math.

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So when a man this consumed by hatred of Trump starts urging Democrats to ditch white voters in favor of black voters, it means he knows Democrats are at risk of losing black voters. He sees a true problem for his party, and it's serious enough to break through even his blinders.

The reason Carville is saying this is obvious. Under Trump, there has been a significant shift in the black vote, and Trump made huge gains with black voters. Yes, they swung back to Democrats in the 2026 midterms, but the GOP has proven it can win them back, and Carville understands that. Democrats have spent decades treating black voters as a guaranteed asset, and Carville just admitted the guarantee has expired.

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