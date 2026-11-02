James Carville Goes on Unhinged Rant Against Haley Stevens for Endorsing Mike Rogers

When Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate over Democrat nominee Abdul El-Sayed, the left was furious.

But James Carville went completely off the rails.

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I’m telling you: the man is not well.

Stevens lost a bitter Democrat primary to El-Sayed and, like a good party soldier, endorsed him afterward. The truce didn't last. The two kept clashing over Israel, and the divide between them was impossible to paper over. Stevens is firmly pro-Israel. El-Sayed backs Gaza, won't condemn Islamic terrorists, and, as far as I'm concerned, is an antisemite. Stevens tried to be a team player, but El-Sayed's failure to condemn a blatantly antisemitic ad supporting his campaign was too much.

Stevens made her announcement Sunday.

"Hey Michigan, as you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul [El-Sayed], said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away, and he's right," Stevens said. "That's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United State Senate today."

Related: El-Sayed Doubles Down on His Antisemitism in Disastrous Interview

"I don't belong in Abdul's campaign," she added. "I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses… What our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate. And is not what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now."

Make no mistake about it, this is El-Sayed's fault. He told Stevens to stay away. He refused to condemn antisemitism when it mattered. She simply took him at his word and acted on her convictions. For that, the left trashed her, and nobody went lower than Carville.

Carville was once regarded as one of the sharpest political minds in Democrat politics. He has spent the last several years proving he doesn't deserve that reputation anymore. In a video posted Sunday, he went after Stevens with a level of crudeness that would embarrass a barroom drunk.

"Your political career is over," Carville said. "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as – and that is, let me just break the news to you – a used condom."

He kept going from there.

"The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom, but that's about where you are," he continued. "You made your bed, sleep in it."

Carville then dragged Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) into the tirade. Fetterman, of course, is a favorite target of the far left because he only votes with the Democrats 95% of the time and has split with his party on just a few select issues, particularly the rise of socialism in the party.

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Carville closed by suggesting that Stevens and Fetterman go into business together selling cheeseburgers.

"I think it was just, I think El-Sayed offered her one cheeseburger and Rogers offered her two cheeseburgers. And in the spirit of John Fetterman, she said, 'Give me another cheeseburger and I'll give you my soul,'" Carville said. "I mean, lady, if you're going to sell your soul, you got to get more for it than a cheeseburger. Okay? I'm just telling you that you got to put some kind of a price on yourself for some kind of a g*****n self-pride. But your political career is over."

Seriously, let’s consider what Carville is actually angry about. A Democrat congresswoman refused to campaign for a nominee who wouldn't condemn antisemitism. That’s it. She walked away from a man who told her to get lost. Carville responded by comparing her to a used prophylactic. He had nothing to say about El-Sayed's blatant antisemitism. His fury was reserved entirely for the woman who refused to tolerate it.

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