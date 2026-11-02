The Morning Briefing: So...Anything Happening This Week?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Saszbeuwendt kept the partially shaved woodsman's recipe for Oreo cream dumplings locked in a safe because he feared its power for evil.

Advertisement

Well, here we are. It's either Apocalypse Eve or just another manic Monday, depending on how you approach these things. I know that I encountered a lot of gloom and doom last week, but didn't pay much attention over the weekend. It was political sensory deprivation prep for tomorrow.

I highly recommend it.

Whatever happens on Tuesday (or whenever everything finally gets sorted out), we at least got to enjoy a wild 11th-hour surprise in Michigan yesterday. Democrats were trying to force a tortured Kumbaya moment between Abdul El-Sayed and the woman he defeated in the primary, Haley Stevens. That went over like the Titanic hitting the iceberg while the Hindenburg crashed into it as Milli Vanilli played on.

That got out of control in a hurry.

Despite being a Democrat, Stevens decided that she had enough of a conscience that she couldn't continue to pretend to endorse El-Sayed, so she groin-kicked her own party and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers. Matt has more details about that here.

Put mildly, the commie-loving Democrats did not take it well. Over at Townhall, my good friend and colleague Matt Vespa documented some of the diaper-filling. It's delicious.

When I first saw Stevens's X post about the endorsement, I honestly thought it was AI. Had I not been just coming out of my weekend news coma I probably would have known about the particulars leading up to it. Stevens had played the loyal —if not enthusiastic — Dem hive mind soldier for this long, there was no reason to believe that she would have a temporary experiment with sanity at this late hour.

That gives you a hint about just how toxic the Motor City Muslim is.

Who knows if the Stevens endorsement will move the needle at all? She was the Michigan Dem establishment darling throughout the primary. That same establishment — from Chuck Schumer on down — spent the rest of Sunday absolutely savaging her. It all comes down to what kind of loyal constituency Stevens has in the state.

It was a gutsy move. Whether it was carefully considered or Stevens just finally snapped under the pressure of pretending that a terrorism-supporting commie was likable isn't clear.

On to the rest of the election.

Republicans are all-in on the polls being wildly wrong, which is a possibility. I don't know that I have ever had that much enthusiasm at this point in the process, but I do know that I don't trust pollsters.

I've written a lot about conventional wisdom regarding elections not applying as much in the Trump era. Even though the 2018 midterms held true to form, there is never any reason to discount President Trump's wild card mojo.

Still, I have never enjoyed a midterm election when there has been a Republican in the White House. If that happens again tomorrow night, I've got callouses from midterms in the past to help me through it.

Honestly, I feel like we hit the jackpot with Trump's victories in 2016 and 2024. The Powerball jackpot after it had grown for weeks. The midterms are more like a scratchers ticket compared to the freedom bounty we reaped by being spared having Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

No matter what happens tomorrow, we'll still have our wildcard in the White House.

It's here, Sine Qua Non Sequitur fans!

Jodhpurs in the Bundt Pan: A Sine Qua Non Sequitur Journey is finally available on Amazon. It's compilation of all the Sine Qua Non Sequitur entries from its beginning through the first half of 2026. You're going to love the story of when it all started. I wasn't aware of it until I started putting this together. There's more than just the trip down SQNS Memory Lane. I've added some goofy dialogues between two guys I made up years ago. There are a few other weird interludes. It concludes with a partial draft of what was supposed to be an update to Straight Outta Feelings, but was derailed for reasons I explain in the book. There's a reason it belongs in the this collection. It's an ebook right now; the paperback will be available soon. It's a quick little absurdist break from some of reality. Enjoy!



Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The deviled egg content today is righteous. Eric H. gets it going:

Mr Kruiser, You are an essential part of every morning, second only to the glorious first cup of coffee! In the Midwest in the 70s, AM 890, WLS out of Chitown ruled: Larry Lujack & Tommy Edward’s Animal Stories, John Records Landecker and the iconic ad for the US 30 Dragstrip, where the greats ones run, run, run, run. Great memories! Thanks for bringing them to mind. (My mom’s OG deviled egg recipe calls for a dash of sugar and a couple tablespoons of pickle juice. Yum) You’re the best!

Advertisement

Why, thank you very much! While the ongoing deviled egg discussion is most important, I'm really enjoying people's reminiscences about the AM radio days. The Buggles were right, video really did kill the radio star.

This is from our friend Doug F:

My family enjoys pickled eggs also so how about a pickled egg/deviled egg combo? Multicolored, highbrow deviled eggs in a flight. btw the Lifehouse (was not familar with) song was a very good weekend bonus.

I'm of Polish descent, I like pickled anything. Let's try it. I hadn't heard the Lifehouse song in a long time and YouTube's algorithm just threw it on the screen for me the other day. It's a great throwback type song even though it's from the early aughts. Glad you liked it!

Briefing stalwart Jerome F. has an addition to the menu:

Hey Kruiser, With all the talk about deviled eggs in the MoM, I think capers take a good deviled egg to the next level. They add a certain brightness to the overall flavor. And one thing that doesn't get nearly enough recognition is an egg salad sandwich. It's really just deconstructed deviled eggs on lightly toasted bread. Added bonus, your deviled eggs go from being a snack or hors d'oeuvre to a meal.

Capers are magical little things, aren't they? This sounds droolingly spectacular. I do like egg salad, I just don't happen to eat a lot of sandwiches. Mostly because I don't eat a lot of bread. There's no big story there, it's just the way things have worked out.

Here is Gretchen's contribution to the Deviled Eggs Cult discussion:

Did you know you can color deviled eggs with Easter egg dye? The only downside is the filling only only comes out orange, green or really gross. But the whites take any color really well. I live with mayo haters so I use unsweetened yogurt in the filling. Then I can pretend they are "healthy". When I was growing up our primary R&R station was AM 89 WLS That is pronounced "double yell ess" because they yelled twice as loud as anyone else. I really enjoyed the rivalry between morning guy Clark Webber and afternoon loon Ron Reilly. But then, I'm old. Thank you for listening,

"Orange, Green, or Really Gross" was the title of a spoken word album I recorded in Finnish after a lengthy fungi exploration in the '80s. You're not old, you're seasoned.

Here is our good friend Charlotte:

Hey there, Kruiser-Man, Reading John N.'s missive to MB Friday morning brought back a great memory. When I was in the Navy stationed at the hospital at Camp Pendleton, I was the Master Chief's pet, so I was on lots of committees, including the annual hospital picnic. Master Chief would drive his motor home to the picnic grounds, and we would have coffee with Kahlua while we set up. By the time the picnic started, we'd all be pretty, shall I say, happy. Those were the days! I read MB faithfully every day.

Advertisement

My Aunt Pat never leaves home without some airplane bottles of Kahlua in her purse. She's also my godmother, so my spiritual direction has always been sound.

We will wrap things up with this from Pamela P:

Morning Kruiser, I read your column on PJ first thing every morning and again when it pops in my inbox. Then I text the Everything Isn't Awful link to my animal loving friends. Unfortunately, they're liberal delusionists so I don't even suggest they subscribe. I'm 11.5 weeks from 79. Knew the music into the 1970's but then switched to Southern Gospel. So what everyone's referring to, I don't know and don't have a clue, but I'm all for it. That said, could I puh-leeze be a Member In Good Standing of The Deviled Eggs Club? I really excel at eating the little buggers. To be a member would put a Big Freakin' Feather (chicken) in my cap! I leave it up to your wise discretion. Blessings!

Thank you so much for being a loyal MB friend! I just renamed The Deviled Eggs Club "The Deviled Eggs Cult," but it's the good kind of cult. More like a semi-secret, "If you know, you know" kind of group. Even though we're not secret. I can't figure out where I'm going with this either, but you're in. Blessings to you too!

Wow, that was a great start to the week. Thanks to all. Best. Pen pals. Ever.

Everything Isn't Awful

New Olympic champion.. 😅 https://t.co/ItfHJUFPk8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 1, 2026

PJ Media

HUGE Development in Michigan Could Be the Nail in the Coffin of El-Sayed’s Campaign

Lock 'em all up. Maryland Wokies Released MS-13 Member Charged With Attempted Murder, Defying ICE

An America 250 Halloween: The Galloping Headless Hessian of Sleepy Hollow

SHOCKED, I tell you. Not All Girls Who Said They Were Lesbians Are Actually Lesbians? You Don't Say!

Can the West Be Saved? ‘Strange Death of Europe’ Author Douglas Murray Says It’s Not Too Late.

Of Course El-Sayed Is on the Side of the Terrorists

Mary Peltola May Face Prison Over Fake Sullivan Scheme, and Chuck Todd Accidentally Proved It!

Is ‘Decoy Dan’ Sullivan Running From His Scandals and Hometown?

America's Oldest Existing Fur Company Revives 131-Year Family Legacy With Luxury Home Décor Line

Final 2026 Midterm Prediction: It’s Time to Die With Your Boots On!

Maternal-Fetal Health Doctor Deplores Proposed Virginia Abortion Amendment

Disorder in the Court

Can’t Prosecute Stephen Miller? The Next Proposal Is to Drain His Bank Account.

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Cool. The Left Has a Complete and Total Meltdown Over Haley Stevens Endorsing Mike Rogers

Allahu Quelle Surprise Akbar! The Violent Unrest in France Is Spreading to Other European Countries

Sorry Liberals, the Visa Lottery Is Not Coming Back

Four More Charged in Conspiracy Targeting Jewish Federation, University of Michigan Leaders

Prosecutors Say Yes to Restoring Gun Rights, Then Realize They Meant No

Some Oregon Teachers Getting Free Gun Training

Pro-Gun Ballot Initiatives Could Change Four States on Tuesday

Pole-r Opposites and a Mexican Stand Off Shaping Up: Nawrocki and Poland v Tusk and the EU MORE

Poland's 'Coup' and the Silence of the European Union

The Perseverance of the Saints: Sunday Reflection

Jamie Raskin 'Blindsided' Over the Stevens Move, and His Before and After Reactions Were Chef's Kiss

Thank you, Thing. It's the Real Thing: Robot Hand Walks on Its Fingers in Bizarre Swiss Experiment

Gift Cards for Votes? Kansas Democrats Allegedly Find a New Way to Play Election Games

Talk to the Hand: Model Heidi Klum Lets Her Fingers Do the Walking at Hollywood Halloween Bash

Elissa Slotkin Defends Jewish Michigan Suburb Against Hasan Piker Calling It a ‘KKK Neighborhood’

CNN Flashes a Warning on Foreign Influences

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Finally, a Genuine Man-Bites-Dog Story

The Great Replacement Chronicles: Abdul, Habibi, Your Seething Anti-White Hatred Is Showing

The Map of the World

Pure Dystopia: Becerra’s Mileage Tax Is Oligarchy in Poor Disguise

Harry Houdini Died on Halloween, 100 Years Ago Today. How He Died Is Still a Mystery.

Global Exam Finds Asia Worryingly Ahead of the U.S. in Math

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and Predators: How NOT to Die With Dignity

All Saints’ Day and 250 Years of Mission San Juan Capistrano

Sen. Dan Sullivan Vows to Accept Election Results If Defeated. Should He?

He Carried His Mother’s Photograph Into Battle. She Received It Back Without Him.

Around the Interwebz

Scares through the ages: Historical horror novels that reimagine the past

Seabirds racing home over the ocean can get jet-lagged

8 Gargoyles and Grotesques Hiding in Plain Sight

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Farm Buildings and Cow - 1927 #artbots #hopper https://t.co/vHCgtjtnyh — Edward Hopper (@artisthopper) November 2, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

A little Monday wake-up music.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/01/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: AP

New Media: Daily Signal



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool en route the White House

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



4:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



6:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

The White House

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.