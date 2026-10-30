Not All Girls Who Said They Were Lesbians Are Actually Lesbians? You Don't Say!

Stop the presses! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of ninth-grade girls who identify as lesbian or bisexual dropped from 30% in 2021 to just 17% in 2025. Jean Twenge, a San Diego State University psychology professor, described the trend as a “free fall.”

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The Washington Post claims that researchers are searching for answers. Their brows are furrowed, and their lower lips are bitten. The researchers are baffled. Puzzled. Flummoxed. Perplexed. Or, as the “conservative” Fox News headline describes it, the new data has been “stunning.”

Well, butter my butt and call me a biscuit.

I don’t have a degree from Columbia in Queer Studies, so I can’t speak with the authority of the experts at San Diego State University. But if I didn’t know any better, I’d almost dare to venture that the 2021 statistic alleging that 30% of girls identified as lesbian or bisexual reflected not actual sexual orientation, but rather a social trend.

A fad.

A cool thing to say.

An attention getter.

A way to prove you’re woke.

Of course, announcing your homosexuality isn’t exactly the showstopper it was in, let’s say, the 1980s. Nowadays, the express lane to the top of the intersectional victim hierarchy is clearly the transgender path. The problem therein lies in that the leftist cult handlers overseeing your “transition” might start raising eyebrows over the lack of tangible steps you take to effect it. It’s easy to say you’re gay. It’s harder to convince people you’re transgender if you’re not slowly making your way towards the mastectomy and the Chia pet beard growth rub.

Well, I would say that, wouldn’t I, cisheteronormative fascist that I am. But don’t pity me. Pity the 13% of girls who no longer identify as LGBTQ who have just betrayed their “allies” by going back into the closet. Imagine the wrath they’ll face should they be “outed”. Or would it be considered “inned?”

But you get my point, folks. As conservatives, we already knew that the whole “30% of girls are lesbians” schtick never had any validity. And neither did the transgender numbers, which have similarly fallen from 7% (2023) to back under 4% of teens identifying as transgender.

Ideologues inflated these numbers in order to use confused kids to wreak havoc on the institution of the traditional nuclear family. The sexuality had little to do with it. Had they felt that teenagers "identifying" as obsolete typewriter ribbons would have better helped them achieve their political goals, we all would have been subjected to years of cultural push for teenagers to identify as obsolete typewriter ribbons.

The left is an abomination. It exploits confused, lonely, and mentally ill youth for its own selfish purposes. The destroyed and mutilated lives it leaves in its wake are given nary a backward glance. If a million eggs are broken to produce one fetid omelet, so be it.

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What can sane people do about this? Focus on what you value and what you can control. You can’t raise everyone’s kid, but you can raise your own. Instilling them with a sense of confidence, with the skills to think critically, and with a love of God will go far towards preventing your kid from blindly following every destructive trend that comes their way.

Also, you can continue to speak truth to power. When you find yourself in Orwellian times – when everybody knows that Dylan Mulvaney and Lia Thomas are not women, where everybody knows that everybody else knows that Dylan Mulvaney and Lia Thomas are not women, and yet everybody plays pretend anyway for fear of social and legal retribution – it would be dishonest to say it isn’t extremely difficult to be the lone voice of reason.

But people did speak out. Slowly at first. But the momentum built. Women athletes, many of them teenagers themselves with no adult support, put their necks and their careers on the line. People voted. Fear of reprisal from LGBTQaeda abated. And now these social contagions are on the wane.

The more the left lost influence on this, the louder it shrieked. But just with the charge of racism and Islamophobia and everything else, once it’s publicly pointed out that the emperor has no clothes, the floodgates open for everyone else to say so openly. Hence, their inevitable resort to violence using every means available, from street riots to school shootings.

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If you keep in mind that every trend, fad, or movement the left supports is only done to further the destruction of Western civilization, its actions make perfect sense. Their tactics would crumble under the weight of their own ridiculousness had not so many “scientists” been willing to play their naïve dupes.

In the meantime, make peace and speak the truth.

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