The Kruiser Kabana #248: IWF Ambassador Madisan DeBos on Trans Madness in Women's Sports

Few issues illustrate the massive disconnect between the coastal elites who run the Democratic Party and real Americans like the "debate" about biological males competing in women's sports. The people who incessantly caterwaul about "FAIRNESS" are also forcing biologically unchangeable inequity on America's young female athletes. It's criminal.

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Well, it should be.

Democrats and the other mentally unwell leftists in America go on and on about believing in science, usually while asserting that conservatives don't. They say this despite the fact that they've almost completely rejected biology, perhaps the most fundamental science of all. I added the qualifier "almost" there out of habit. It's fairly simple to make the case that they don't believe in biology at all.

First, they twist themselves into knots in order to make their case that a human embryo is not, you know, human. They try to ease their consciences by saying that human embryos are merely a "clump of cells." Yes, a clump of cells that will only become a fully developed human being. A clump of human embryonic cells has never developed into an apple tree, or any other non-human living organism.

Because leftists are always saying, "Hold my beer," to themselves, they get even more nonsensical when the clump of human embryonic cells inevitably becomes a human being. In the diseased minds of woke progressives, there are no hard scientific rules governing the exceedingly binary world of gender. It's just a creative fiction playground where men can get pregnant and women can be physically equal to men.

Oh wait, even the loony lefties know that that second part isn't true.

Under the Democrats' "You will be made to care" model of doing things, transgender ideology — which represents the fringe of a fringe — has been forced upon American children via the public education indoctrination mill. When the Rainbow Mafia wasn't getting enough traction with third-graders, the battle was moved to high school and college athletic competitions. Young female athletes were forced to compete against boys who said they were girls. They didn't need to prove that there had been any medically-induced changes in their hormonal makeup, they just had to "identify."

With a generous assist from the Biden administration, the Dems' coastal bullies steamrolled everyone who opposed this lunacy, forcing even those on the left who are opposed to it to remain silent.

Relevant: After Not Shutting Up for 50 Years, Feminists Go Mute About Trans 'Females' in Women's Sports

The "Kruiser Kabana" podcast is usually a VIP offering, but I wanted everyone to be able to listen to this interview, so I'm posting it at the end of this column.

My guest is Madisan DeBos, an ambassador for the Independent Women's Forum. Madisan is a former Division 1 cross country and track athlete, whose collegiate career began at just about the same time that the trans madness in women's sports exploded. She has been speaking out against the unfairness since she was in school, and is carrying on with her advocacy now that she is a coach.

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I've written about this a lot over the years, and do have the parent's perspective on the issue. That's obviously not as impactful as hearing about it from one who has dealt with the injustice in person. This is an interview that I have wanted to do for very long time, and Madisan was a brilliant guest.

Enjoy!

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