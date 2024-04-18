After Not Shutting Up for 50 Years, Feminists Go Mute About Trans 'Females' in Women's Sports

Yeah, I never thought I'd see the day where I was wondering why the feminists were quiet either.

That's mostly because they've never been quiet until now.

Advertisement

The plague of so-so male athletes who decide that their best chance of winning anything is to "identify" as female and pick on people smaller than they are has swept the country like a noxious wildfire in recent years. As with all horrible leftist things, accelerant has been steadily thrown on the fire since Joe Biden began occupying the Oval Office.

I've written before about the fact that this was never an issue when my daughter was competing in cross country and track in high school. We lived in Los Angeles, where one might expect this disturbing trend to have gotten its start. Nope. Cross country and track are HUGE in Southern California, with post-season participation numbers that boggle the minds of people from other states.

No dudes were showing up to the starting lines then.

Her collegiate career just ended in 2020 and it wasn't an issue for any of the time she ran both cross country and track at a Division-I school in the northeast. You can see what I mean about Biden and the accelerant on the fire.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have tried to turn this into a fairness issue, even though it is the opposite of fair. Disingenuousness from leftists on the issues that they're most vocal about is nothing new. Their support of transgender participants in women's sports hits new lows for them, however.

Advertisement

It also goes against things they've been preaching for over half of a century.

Feminism in all of its forms has been telling women that they can be whatever they want to be. It's a great message in theory but it's never been true. High school girls can't grow up to be defensive ends in the National Football League. The essential differences between male and female physiology have a 100% success rate of disrupting that dream. It's not sexism, it's biology.

Of course, the Left has all but abandoned biology. I say "all but" because I'm being generous. There may be a few on the Left who still aspire to be people who believe in real science.

We call them "future conservatives."

A complete abandonment of biology is the only way to twist reality and get to the belief that a human embryo isn't really human yet, there are 742 genders, and the contestant in lane three at the women's track meet whose penis just slipped out of his shorts is really female because he identifies as such.

Democrats' support of transgender competition in women's sports is a complete abandonment of female athletes. Thanks to the mental instability of the Left, a young girl can begin training in a sport at an early age, make sacrifices to become good, then have it all snuffed out by an "identifying" female who still has lean muscle mass no woman will ever achieve.

Advertisement

Congressional Democrats worked hard in 1972 to get Title IX passed and signed into law. It ended sex-based discrimination that received funding from the federal government. This spirit of the law was to expand opportunities for female athletes at public universities. You know, make things more fair.

Fast-forward to 2024, when Democrats are now championing male athletes who identify as females and portraying female athletes like former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines as intolerant bigots for speaking out for women.

That foul odor that's getting stronger is the rotting corpse of Fourth-Wave Feminism after having committed suicide on top of Mt. Woke.

What's happening in women's sports right now should have the feminists screeching in the streets. Instead, a movement filled with women who never shut up has a taken a vow of silence when young women need them most. It's "The Handmaid's Tale," but the oppressors are all female.

The older women are abandoning the younger women. As I wrote in my comments about Sydney Sweeney in Thursday's Morning Briefing, all leftist politics are resentment-based. We can't rule out that the women in power on the Left are simply resentful of younger, more talented females.

Whatever the reason, feminists have been exposed as being more full of equine fecal matter than many thought they already were.

Advertisement

The gals could make a comeback if they'd start standing up to the Woke Mob, of course. I'm not ruling out that possibility at all.

Until such time, the feminists' biggest "achievement" is that they squandered five decades of gains in just a few short years, all so they could avoid ridicule for stepping out of the leftist hive mind.

Weak, ladies. Very weak.

We're not afraid to keep pushing back against the Left’s woke agenda. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.